Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SG Club vs Nabajyoti Cricket Club, Match 19

New Star Club battled it out against 91 Yard Club in match 18th of the Guwahati Premier League (GPL 2024) and won by six wickets on Friday. Whereas, Nabajyoti Club defeated SG Club by 65 runs in the 19th match. As a result, both the teams improved their NRR and rankings on the points table.

New Star Club jumped two places and now occupies the second spot with an NRR of 1.886 and six points. On the other hand, 91 Yard Club remained firm to their sixth place. Their points remain four but the NRR slightly dropped to -0.475.

SG Club were handed over their fifth consecutive defeat. There was no change to their position on the leaderboard as they hovered at the bottom. Nabajyoti made a big jump from fifth to third. They have won all three games of the season, and boast an NRR of 1.631 with six points.

New Star wins third in line, SG Club faces fifth consecutive defeat

Batting first, the 91 Yard Club posted 81 and lost nine wickets. Middle-order batter Mohit Khatri was the top-scorer with 22 runs. New Star’s bowlers were in prime form. Arun Sonar pocketed a three-wicket haul. Kunal Samrah and Rishabh Deepak bagged two wickets apiece.

During New Star’s chase, opener Parvej Musharaf gave a solid start scoring 25 and stayed not out. Anurag Talukdar’s 20 in the middle further helped in chasing a below-par target in 14 overs. It marked their third win of the season.

During match 19th, Nabajyoti batted first and posted 152 on the board thanks to a 32-ball 47 from Manash Gogoi. SG bowlers showed dominance, bagging all ten wickets. Among all, captain Ranjit Sangmai shone with three wickets.

As SG went on to chase, Nabajyoti had similar plans, however, SG batters failed to show their prowess, stumbling on 87 in 18.5 overs. Abir Chakraborty played a pivotal role with a crucial four-wicket haul at an economy of 3.4. Rituraj Biswas and Bikas proved their mettle with two wickets each.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!