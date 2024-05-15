Guwahati rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 15. The outcome of this game will have no bearing on the race for the playoffs.

RR have already confirmed their playoff berth with 16 points in their kitty. Their confirmation came after the Delhi Capitals got the better of the Lucknow Super Giants last night. However, the Royals will look to return to winning ways after losing three matches on the trot.

PBKS, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the playoff race. With several overseas cricketers missing due to various reasons, Punjab will look to test their young Indian players as they begin preparations for the next season. They are currently at the bottom of the table with just eight games from 12 matches.

Speaking of the weather conditions, there are chances of thunderstorms in and around Guwahati in the afternoon. However, according to Accuweather, there is no forecast for rainfall on Wednesday evening. The skies will also remain clear, thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be in the 80s.

"We're expecting a high-scoring game" - RR batter Riyan Parag on conditions in Guwahati

Tonight's IPL 2024 contest between Rajasthan and Punjab will be the first game of the season at the venue. There will be a local attraction for fans in Riyan Parag.

The local boy was asked how the wicket would behave at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Parag told reporters on the eve of the game:

"We expect that the dew is going to set in early. The wicket is much better than it was in Chennai. We're expecting a high-scoring game. But we won't know till the first five or six balls are bowled."

Can the Rajasthan Royals beat the Punjab Kings tonight? Let us know in the comments.