Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Berbice Pirahnas vs Demerara Hawks (Updated) ft. Jonathan Foo and Kwesi Mickle

Essequibo Anacondas secured a 21-run win over Demerara Pitbulls in the fifth match of Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Berbice Pirahnas picked up a 17-run win over Demerara Hawks in the sixth game.

Moving to the details of the fifth match, Essequibo Anacondas batted first and posted a good-looking total of 93/4 in 10 overs. No.3 batter Jonathan Foo top-scorer with 59 runs in 26 balls. Keon Sinclair scalped two important wickets.

In reply, Demerara Pitbulls could score only 72 runs as they got bundled out in 10 overs. Qumar Torrington pocketed a three-wicket haul, conceding 15 runs in two overs.

In the sixth match, Berbice Pirahnas notched up a dominating total of 112/2 in 10 overs. Rajiv Ivan (24*) and Quentin Sampson (38*) were the standout batters. Totaram Bishue and Isai Thorne scalped a wicket apiece.

In response, Captain Akshaya Persaud scored 32 runs while David Williams smacked 29 runs as Demerara Hawks could rack up only 95/6 in 10 overs. Rajiv Ivan and Veerasammy Permaul picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jonathan Foo 2 2 - 65 59 32.5 33 196.97 - 1 7 2 2 Quentin Sampson 2 2 1 40 38 40 16 250 - - 5 1 3 Akshaya Persaud 2 1 - 32 32 32 19 168.42 - - 2 3 4 David Williams 2 1 - 29 29 29 17 170.59 - - 2 3 5 Kemol Savory 2 1 1 27 27 - 19 142.11 - - - 2 6 Kevlon Anderson 2 1 - 26 26 26 18 144.44 - - 1 - 7 Rajiv Ivan 1 1 1 24 24 - 21 114.29 - - 1 1 8 Shemroy Barrington 2 1 - 22 22 22 17 129.41 - - 2 1 9 Veerasammy Permaul 2 1 - 21 21 21 9 233.33 - - 2 2 10 Kwesi Mickle 2 2 1 21 21 21 13 161.54 - - - 2

Jonathan Foo moved up from the 14th rank to the top position, scoring 65 runs. Quentin Sampson ascended from the 19th to the second rank with 40 runs. Akshaya Persaud climbed up to occupy the third rank with 32 runs.

David Williams (29) rocketed to the fourth spot. Kemol Savory (27) and Kevlon Anderson (26) slipped four spots to the fifth and sixth positions. Rajiv Ivan (24) moved up to the seventh spot in the tally.

Shemroy Barrington (22), Veerasammy Permaul (21), and Kwesi Mickle (21) descended five slots to the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Kwesi Mickle 2 2 3 24 5 3/22 4.8 8 3.6 - - - 2 Raymond Perez 2 1 1 4 3 3/4 1.33 4 2 - - - 3 Qumar Torrington 2 1 2 15 3 3/15 5 7.5 4 - - - 4 Garfield Phillips 2 2 3 28 3 3/15 9.33 9.33 6 - - - 5 Rajiv Ivan 1 1 2 7 2 2/7 3.5 3.5 6 - - - 6 Steven Sankar 2 1 2 11 2 2/11 5.5 5.5 6 - - - 7 Veerasammy Permaul 2 2 4 25 2 2/16 12.5 6.25 12 - - - 8 Keon Sinclair 2 1 2 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - - 9 Christopher Barnwell 2 1 2 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - - - 10 Anthony Adams 2 2 4 17 1 1/3 17 4.25 24 - - -

Kwesi Mickle moved two spots up to secure the top slot with five wickets. Raymond Perez slipped from the top to the second slot with three wickets. Qumar Torrington ascended to the third rank with three wickets at five.

Garfield Phillips (3) slid from the second spot to the fourth rank at 9.33. Rajiv Ivan (2) rocketed to the fifth rank at 3.5. Steven Sankar (2) slid from the fifth to the sixth slot at 5.5. Veerasammy Permaul (2) occupied the seventh rank at 12.5.

Keon Sinclair (2) slipped from the seventh to the eighth rank at 9.5. Christopher Barnwell (1) moved to the ninth rank at an average of eight while Anthony Adams (1) descended from the fifth to the 10th rank at 17.

