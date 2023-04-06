"Har baar itne tight matches kyun?" - Sanju Samson's hilarious one-liner to Shikhar Dhawan after RR vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has expressed his emotions in a humorous way after a close game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. He posted a photo of himself on social media, where he could be seen standing with Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan after the match. In the photo, he appears to have said something to the southpaw.

Samson captioned that photo with a hilarious one-liner, shedding light on the number of close encounters there have been between the two teams over the years. He wrote on Twitter:

“Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun? (Big brother, why do we have such tight matches everytime?)🫢"

PBKS and RR have dished out some absolute humdingers over the years and the game on Wednesday was no different. Punjab held their nerves in the end to win the game by five runs.

Sanju Samson on RR's batting order against PBKS

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Royals sent Ravichandran Ashwin to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Jos Buttler batted at No. 3. Although fans knew about the finger injury that Buttler had, they felt that Devdutt Padikkal could have been promoted to the top given that he is a natural opener.

After the game, Sanju Samson tried to explain RR's thought process behind the changes in their batting line-up:

"I thought we did well to restrict them to 197. Jos wasn't fully fit (injured his finger while taking the catch), the thinking behind keeping Padikkal (in the middle order) was to tackle their two spinners in the middle overs.

"I was expecting the dew to come in the second innings, but it was evident that it was there right at the start, need to be prepared better for such things in the next game."

The Rajasthan Royals might want to rethink the entry points of explosive players like Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder in their next game.

