"Har bar isko bada shot maarna hai"- Fans disappointed as Rohit Sharma throws away another potential 100 during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played another impactful knock in the 2023 World Cup, scoring a sensational 61 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

Rohit has been committed to playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the World Cup. It has also meant that he has missed out on getting a big score several times. Despite crossing 500 runs in the 2023 World Cup, Rohit has scored just one hundred. He has been dismissed thrice in the 40s and twice in the 80s.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were delighted to see Rohit Sharma leave his impact on the score once again. However, they were also a bit gutted that the captain threw away another opportunity to get to a staggering eighth ODI World Cup hundred.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma created a new record to his name in Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma went past AB de Villiers' record of most sixes hit in a calendar year in ODIs (58) by smashing his 59th ODI six of the year against the Netherlands.

The Indian skipper seemed to have had a different tempo to his game on Sunday as he looked happy to play second fiddle to Shubman Gill. While the youngster flew out of the blocks, the veteran opener consolidated at the other end and kept putting away the loose deliveries now and then.

It seemed like Rohit was determined to convert the fifty into a big hundred, but he fell while trying to clear mid-wicket with his favorite pull shot. Shreyas Iyer is well set at the crease and has KL Rahul for the company. At the time of writing, India are well placed at 245/3 in 35.2 overs.

With the explosive Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja yet to walk out to bat, India will hope to go well past the 350-run mark.