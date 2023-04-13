"Hard to fathom how he went unsold in the auction!!"- Netizens hail Sandeep Sharma for his final over heroics against MS Dhoni in CSK vs RR clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a wonderful final over to help his side pick up a narrow three-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 12. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted this thrilling encounter.
RR batted first in the contest and notched up 175/8 on the back of decent contributions from Jos Buttler (52), Devdutt Padikkal (38), Shimron Hetmyer (30*), and Ravichandran Ashwin (30). CSK bowlers Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece.
CSK's top order took their side to 78/1 in 9.2 overs and laid a stable platform for the chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) endured a rare batting failure on Wednesday night. Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Devon Conway steadied the ship after Ruturaj's early departure. Rahane could not convert his start as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the 10th over and opened the floodgates.
Things went south for CSK from there as their middle order collapsed, leaving them reeling at 113/6 after 15 overs. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands, with Chennai needing 63 runs from the last 30 balls. They played out the overs of spinners without taking any risks, which meant the equation went up as they needed 40 runs from the last two overs.
Jason Holder conceded 19 runs off the penultimate over, leaving 21 runs for the final over. Sanju Samson entrusted the responsibility of bowling the 20th over to Sandeep Sharma in a crunch situation. The 29-year-old repaid the faith shown by the captain by winning the game for his side.
Fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Sandeep Sharma's bowling exploits in the last over against CSK. They heaped praise on him for maintaining composure and delivering accurate yorkers consistently against big hitters like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
Here are some of the reactions:
"Sandeep showed that self-belief to pull it off"- RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after victory vs CSK
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted the importance of having the self-belief to deliver against premier hitters like MS Dhoni. He felt that Sandeep Sharma displayed the attribute in the final over against CSK.
"With Mahi bhai batting, self-belief was very important and Sandeep showed that self-belief to pull it off. When the game goes down to the wire, you know how much effort it takes. Belief is important there," said Chahal.
On his game plan for bowling in the second innings, he added:
"We saw how the spinners bowled in the first half. The wicket was gripping. I didn't want to give them the pace. This is my second season with Ashwin and we've bowled well together. Zampa has played for Australia and we keep discussing in the nets as to how to bowl."
Rajasthan Royals will next face Gujarat Titans on April 16 in Ahmedabad.
