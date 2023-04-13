"Hard to fathom how he went unsold in the auction!!"- Netizens hail Sandeep Sharma for his final over heroics against MS Dhoni in CSK vs RR clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a wonderful final over to help his side pick up a narrow three-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 12. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted this thrilling encounter.

RR batted first in the contest and notched up 175/8 on the back of decent contributions from Jos Buttler (52), Devdutt Padikkal (38), Shimron Hetmyer (30*), and Ravichandran Ashwin (30). CSK bowlers Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece.

CSK's top order took their side to 78/1 in 9.2 overs and laid a stable platform for the chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) endured a rare batting failure on Wednesday night. Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Devon Conway steadied the ship after Ruturaj's early departure. Rahane could not convert his start as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the 10th over and opened the floodgates.

Things went south for CSK from there as their middle order collapsed, leaving them reeling at 113/6 after 15 overs. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands, with Chennai needing 63 runs from the last 30 balls. They played out the overs of spinners without taking any risks, which meant the equation went up as they needed 40 runs from the last two overs.

Jason Holder conceded 19 runs off the penultimate over, leaving 21 runs for the final over. Sanju Samson entrusted the responsibility of bowling the 20th over to Sandeep Sharma in a crunch situation. The 29-year-old repaid the faith shown by the captain by winning the game for his side.

Fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Sandeep Sharma's bowling exploits in the last over against CSK. They heaped praise on him for maintaining composure and delivering accurate yorkers consistently against big hitters like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Massive appreciation for Sandeep Sharma!



He was unsold in the auction, later RR picked him and he got the job done on the final ball by nailing a perfect Yorker! Massive appreciation for Sandeep Sharma!He was unsold in the auction, later RR picked him and he got the job done on the final ball by nailing a perfect Yorker! https://t.co/bEalr6TJ04

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Well done Sandeep Sharma for holding your nerves under pressure. #CSKvsRR Well done Sandeep Sharma for holding your nerves under pressure. #CSKvsRR

zaheer khan @ImZaheer Cracker of a game! Impressive team selection by RR incl. Zampa along wth Ashwin & Yuzi, taking 5 wkts in the middle overs set the game for thm. Sandeep Sharma holding the nerves in the final over was the highlight for me. Always a pleasure 2 c Dhoni strike the ball! #CSKvsRR Cracker of a game! Impressive team selection by RR incl. Zampa along wth Ashwin & Yuzi, taking 5 wkts in the middle overs set the game for thm. Sandeep Sharma holding the nerves in the final over was the highlight for me. Always a pleasure 2 c Dhoni strike the ball! #CSKvsRR

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Great 3 balls from Sandeep Sharma. Got 4 out of 6 right in the last over. Great 3 balls from Sandeep Sharma. Got 4 out of 6 right in the last over.

Deep @manianipbks

2.2 cr - Sandeep's bowling

1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.

1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.



The Brand SANDEEP SHARMA SHUBMAN x77 @Shubmanx77

1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.

1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.

1.7cr - MS Dhoni's batting.



The Brand Avesh Khan



#CSKvsRR JioCinema peak viewership:1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.1.7cr - MS Dhoni's batting.The Brand Avesh Khan JioCinema peak viewership:1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.1.7cr - MS Dhoni's batting.The Brand Avesh Khan#CSKvsRR https://t.co/DHdSDBqi8Z JioCinema peak viewership:2.2 cr - Sandeep's bowling1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.The Brand SANDEEP SHARMA twitter.com/Shubmanx77/sta… JioCinema peak viewership:2.2 cr - Sandeep's bowling1.8cr - Avesh khan' batting.1.7cr - Faf Du Plessis' batting.The Brand SANDEEP SHARMA twitter.com/Shubmanx77/sta… https://t.co/n3hDlBK6WA

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima



This was not easy !

#IPL23 #TATAIPL2023 #CSKvsRR Welll ! Take a bow Sandeep Sharma, with chepauk screaming, Dhoni hitting, Jadeja beaming !This was not easy ! Welll ! Take a bow Sandeep Sharma, with chepauk screaming, Dhoni hitting, Jadeja beaming ! This was not easy ! #IPL23 #TATAIPL2023 #CSKvsRR

Sai @akakrcb6 Well played legend ... Just bow down the king .. I mean playing like this match without much practice just alpha stuff .... They mocked you for age but still you showed your worth .. Every kid who sees you will take you as inspiration ..Nerves of steel.. Respect Sandeep Sharma.🫡 Well played legend ... Just bow down the king .. I mean playing like this match without much practice just alpha stuff .... They mocked you for age but still you showed your worth .. Every kid who sees you will take you as inspiration ..Nerves of steel.. Respect Sandeep Sharma.🫡

Prasanna @prasannalara After conceding 2 consecutive sixes and a terror MSD on strike and 7 to defend of 3 balls and 3 singles in the next 3 balls with perfect execution , sandeep sharma is a star. After conceding 2 consecutive sixes and a terror MSD on strike and 7 to defend of 3 balls and 3 singles in the next 3 balls with perfect execution , sandeep sharma is a star.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The hero of Rajasthan Royals - Sandeep Sharma.



He held his nervousness against Dhoni in Chepauk on the 20th over. The hero of Rajasthan Royals - Sandeep Sharma.He held his nervousness against Dhoni in Chepauk on the 20th over. https://t.co/mzrh87wXVx

Tha7a Fan @ExposeTha7aFan Dhoni against Dhoni against

Unadkat Sandeep Sharma Dhoni against Dhoni against Unadkat Sandeep Sharma https://t.co/HmZkynVvb8

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #IPL2023 Sandeep Sharma is one of the most underrated bowlers in IPL history. I loved his skills when he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad too, his powerplay numbers were right up there with the best and he's doing it at the death too. Kudos Sandeep Sharma is one of the most underrated bowlers in IPL history. I loved his skills when he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad too, his powerplay numbers were right up there with the best and he's doing it at the death too. Kudos 👏👏 #IPL2023 https://t.co/gqYvnXwP8m

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Outstanding cricket all around. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Bowling Sandeep over Kuldeep Sen is one of those calls where personally I don't know if the captain should be criticised or not. Yes, Kuldeep has better tools to trouble Dhoni, but bowlers like him are high variance, so it's understandable why a captain would go for Sandeep over Bowling Sandeep over Kuldeep Sen is one of those calls where personally I don't know if the captain should be criticised or not. Yes, Kuldeep has better tools to trouble Dhoni, but bowlers like him are high variance, so it's understandable why a captain would go for Sandeep over Incredible game. Well done to Dhoni for still instilling belief even at this stage, and well done to Sandeep Sharma as well to brilliantly recover after giving 14 runs in his first 3 balls.Outstanding cricket all around. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Incredible game. Well done to Dhoni for still instilling belief even at this stage, and well done to Sandeep Sharma as well to brilliantly recover after giving 14 runs in his first 3 balls.Outstanding cricket all around. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Nikhil Patidar (Patel) @NikhilPatidarr #CSKvsRR

Sandeep Sharma - Take a bow!

RESPECT !



Last ball 'Yorker' to Mahi . Sandeep Sharma - Take a bow!RESPECTLast ball 'Yorker' to Mahi #CSKvsRRSandeep Sharma - Take a bow!RESPECT 🔥🙌!Last ball 'Yorker' to Mahi 🔥👌. https://t.co/MIHIroEM1j

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Appreciation post for Sandeep Sharma. With the final ball to go, he was on his own at the top of his mark. He wasn’t bowling just to MS Dhoni, but also to a packed Chepauk. And he just held his nerve & stuck to the plan. The man at the other end would’ve been proud. #CSKvsRR Appreciation post for Sandeep Sharma. With the final ball to go, he was on his own at the top of his mark. He wasn’t bowling just to MS Dhoni, but also to a packed Chepauk. And he just held his nerve & stuck to the plan. The man at the other end would’ve been proud. #CSKvsRR https://t.co/t24rUGAc6a

Striver @striver_79



In all other scenarios, there would have been 5 people circling Sandeep Sharma and suggesting this that.



Leaving Sandeep Sharma alone was the best thing, he went ahead… Sanju Samson took captaincy to some other level. He just allowed Sandeep Sharma to bowl what he wants to.In all other scenarios, there would have been 5 people circling Sandeep Sharma and suggesting this that.Leaving Sandeep Sharma alone was the best thing, he went ahead… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sanju Samson took captaincy to some other level. He just allowed Sandeep Sharma to bowl what he wants to. In all other scenarios, there would have been 5 people circling Sandeep Sharma and suggesting this that. Leaving Sandeep Sharma alone was the best thing, he went ahead… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Well bowled Sandeep Sharma. Held his nerve really well despite those hits. CSK will rue the top order not coming good with the boundaries, dew came in but it was too much to do. Well fought, MS. Well bowled Sandeep Sharma. Held his nerve really well despite those hits. CSK will rue the top order not coming good with the boundaries, dew came in but it was too much to do. Well fought, MS.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #IPL2023 When life gives you a second chance, take it like Sandeep Sharma 🟣 When life gives you a second chance, take it like Sandeep Sharma 🟣❤️ #IPL2023 https://t.co/F3sQSGtYu8

Shayan Acharya @ShayanAcharya



And today, he holds his nerves and guides Rajasthan Royals to a win against Sandeep Sharma went unsold in the #IPL auction and was drafted into the Rajasthan Royals side only after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the tournament.And today, he holds his nerves and guides Rajasthan Royals to a win against #CSK Sandeep Sharma went unsold in the #IPL auction and was drafted into the Rajasthan Royals side only after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the tournament.And today, he holds his nerves and guides Rajasthan Royals to a win against #CSK.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Just hats off to Sandeep Sharma...nailing 3 yorkers on the last 3 balls against MS Dhoni in full flow..never easy.



He went unsold in the auction bdw. Unreal. Just hats off to Sandeep Sharma...nailing 3 yorkers on the last 3 balls against MS Dhoni in full flow..never easy. He went unsold in the auction bdw. Unreal. https://t.co/via9MmxfKV

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Sandeep Sharma > Bhuvi in death bowling. I have been saying this for few years.



Sandeep did a very incredible feat today. Sandeep Sharma > Bhuvi in death bowling. I have been saying this for few years.Sandeep did a very incredible feat today.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Sandeep Sharma has to be the most underrated guy to have played ipl across years..Always goes unnoticed yet can flaunt to be the guy who got Gayle AB and Kohli out in a single game! Sandeep Sharma has to be the most underrated guy to have played ipl across years..Always goes unnoticed yet can flaunt to be the guy who got Gayle AB and Kohli out in a single game!

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



The way he handled Sandeep Sharma in the last over was excellent



Excellent temperament & composure



#IPL #CSKvRR 2nd season now where Sanju Samson has been super impressive as captainThe way he handled Sandeep Sharma in the last over was excellentExcellent temperament & composure 2nd season now where Sanju Samson has been super impressive as captainThe way he handled Sandeep Sharma in the last over was excellentExcellent temperament & composure#IPL #CSKvRR

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar #RRvCSK The miracle did not happen. But yet again @msdhoni had found a way to show why and how he is different. That he had brought it to the last ball shows why he is a miracle man. Well bowled Sandeep Sharma- isn’t easy against Dhoni. @RevSportz The miracle did not happen. But yet again @msdhoni had found a way to show why and how he is different. That he had brought it to the last ball shows why he is a miracle man. Well bowled Sandeep Sharma- isn’t easy against Dhoni. @RevSportz #RRvCSK

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Brilliant from Sandeep Sharma there. Hard to fathom how he went unsold in the auction!! Brilliant from Sandeep Sharma there. Hard to fathom how he went unsold in the auction!!

"Sandeep showed that self-belief to pull it off"- RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after victory vs CSK

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted the importance of having the self-belief to deliver against premier hitters like MS Dhoni. He felt that Sandeep Sharma displayed the attribute in the final over against CSK.

"With Mahi bhai batting, self-belief was very important and Sandeep showed that self-belief to pull it off. When the game goes down to the wire, you know how much effort it takes. Belief is important there," said Chahal.

On his game plan for bowling in the second innings, he added:

"We saw how the spinners bowled in the first half. The wicket was gripping. I didn't want to give them the pace. This is my second season with Ashwin and we've bowled well together. Zampa has played for Australia and we keep discussing in the nets as to how to bowl."

Rajasthan Royals will next face Gujarat Titans on April 16 in Ahmedabad.

