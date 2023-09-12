"Hard luck", "Sad for him man"- Twitter reacts to reports of Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of Asia Cup match against SL

In a disappointing development for Indian cricket fans, star batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India's Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. The right-handed batter is yet to attain full fitness, having hurt his back in the warm-up session before the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer returned from a lengthy injury break in Asia Cup 2023. He scored 14 runs off nine balls in the first innings of the group-stage game against Pakistan. He did not bat against Nepal and was expected to play in the Super Fours battle against Pakistan.

However, just before the toss, Iyer had a back spasm, which ruled him out of the game. KL Rahul took his place in the playing XI and scored a match-winning hundred (111 runs off 106 balls) for the Men in Blue.

Iyer is India's first-choice No. 4 batter, but the 28-year-old will have to watch the action from the sidelines on Tuesday as well. As per Cricbuzz, he is not 100% fit yet, which is why he will miss the match against Sri Lanka. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the report:

Shreyas Iyer will aim to achieve full fitness before Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh

Team India will play its second match of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. The Men in Blue's third and last match in the Super Fours round will come against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to recover his full fitness by Friday and return to India's playing XI. He has shown tremendous form over the last two years in the ODI format and is present in India's squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup as well. It will be interesting to see when will he return to India's playing XI.