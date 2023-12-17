"Harry Brook is going to have a 2016 Kohli/Warner level season" - Fans hail England batter for sensational last-over heroics vs WI

England batter Harry Brook showcased his prowess by helping the side pull off a miraculous final-over win in the third T20I against the West Indies.

Coming in with England needing 37 off 13 deliveries, Brook stunned home fans by scoring an unbeaten seven-ball 31. Entering the final over with 21 runs needed, Brook tore into medium pacer Andre Russell.

Unfazed by the situation, the youngster smashed a boundary, followed by two maximums to reduce the equation to five off three. A brace off the next ball was followed by another six, with three runs required off two deliveries to help the visitors win by seven wickets.

The victory meant England staved off a series defeat and now trails 1-2 in the five-match series.

Despite the tremendous start to his Test career, evidenced by his average of 62.15, Harry Brook has struggled in the white-ball formats. He endured a forgettable ODI World Cup, averaging only 28.16 in six games.

The 24-year-old also entered the third T20I on the back of two poor games, raising several questions about his place in the England white-ball sides.

However, Brook responded resoundingly by scoring the joint-most runs alongside Carlos Brathwaite in the last over of a successful T20I run chase.

It led to fans hailing Harry Brook's breathtaking talent and admirable temperament despite being under immense pressure.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Harry Brook was released by SRH ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction

Brook has a dismal 2023 IPL season for SRH.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) released Harry Brook ahead of the 2024 IPL auction, following his disappointing 2023 season.

Coming into the 2023 IPL auction scoring plenty of runs for England, the franchise accquired Brook's services for a whopping ₹13.25 crore. However, the budding star succumbed to the burden of expectations and scored only 190 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.38.

Brook smashed a magnificent century against the woeful KKR attack at Eden Gardens but did not play any other knock of substance. His lack of form played a vital role in the side finishing at the bottom of the table last season.

The 24-year-old will now be part of the upcoming auction on December 19 at a base price of ₹2 crore.

While SRH has the possibility of still going for Brook at a possibly lower price, his timely cameo against the West Indies will have the other franchises plunging for the batter.