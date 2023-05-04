"Harry Brook or Harry Fluke" - Fans roast SRH batter after he bags a duck in IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook endured another batting failure as he bagged a four-ball duck against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.
Brook walked out to bat at No. 5 and Hyderabad needed him to fire, considering that they had lost three early wickets while chasing a tricky 172-run total. However, the right-handed batter failed to deliver, getting out leg before wicket to left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.
The English batter was roped in by the Hyderabad-based franchise for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini auction last year. Apart from his unbeaten 100 against KKR earlier in the tournament, he has not been able to live up to the fans' expectations.
Many Hyderabad supporters took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Harry Brook's early dismissal in the SRH vs KKR match. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Brook has amassed just 163 runs from nine innings in IPL 2023 at an average of 20.37. He has five single-digit scores to his name, which includes two ducks.
SRH suffer a five-run loss to KKR in a last-over thriller
Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen gave their side a glimmer of hope with their impressive knocks, scoring 41 and 36 runs, respectively.
However, it became tough once both of them got out. Although Abdul Samad chipped in with a 20-run cameo towards the back end, it was all downhill for them once he was dismissed in the final over.
Kolkata's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy showcased great composure under pressure, defending nine runs off the final over to help his side seal the game.
KKR have won four of their ten matches in the tournament and are placed eighth in the points table. SRH are languishing in the penultimate spot in the standings with just three victorious to their name from nine outings.
