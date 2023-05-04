"Harry Brook or Harry Fluke" - Fans roast SRH batter after he bags a duck in IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook endured another batting failure as he bagged a four-ball duck against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

Brook walked out to bat at No. 5 and Hyderabad needed him to fire, considering that they had lost three early wickets while chasing a tricky 172-run total. However, the right-handed batter failed to deliver, getting out leg before wicket to left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

The English batter was roped in by the Hyderabad-based franchise for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini auction last year. Apart from his unbeaten 100 against KKR earlier in the tournament, he has not been able to live up to the fans' expectations.

Many Hyderabad supporters took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Harry Brook's early dismissal in the SRH vs KKR match. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Ekansh Sharma @Ekansh_Sharma21 this year 🥲🤣🤣🤣



Scam ho gya 🫣🤣🤣



13cr wasted 🥶🥶 Kavya maran thinks Harry Brook will do some magic performance for SRH like Harry Potter, and they win trophythis year 🥲🤣🤣🤣Scam ho gya 🫣🤣🤣13cr wasted 🥶🥶 Kavya maran thinks Harry Brook will do some magic performance for SRH like Harry Potter, and they win trophy🏆 this year 🥲🤣🤣🤣Scam ho gya 🫣🤣🤣13cr wasted 🥶🥶 https://t.co/ReOPllhcja

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 Harry brook is generational player because he performs once in a generation. #SRHvKKR Harry brook is generational player because he performs once in a generation. #SRHvKKR https://t.co/FJEu5iDZik

Ashish Bindroo @BindrooAshish Harry Brook is definitely struggling in Indian conditions. Poor IPL so far one hundred and then nothing @mohsinaliisb Harry Brook is definitely struggling in Indian conditions. Poor IPL so far one hundred and then nothing @mohsinaliisb

Nitish aka UBERMENSCH @Nitsubermensch

Big bucks down the drains for #harry brook thought that he will be next big thing in world cricket but nah he is just another average player who is flat track bully . To be successful in all conditions one needs to have that game but Harry doesn't have one .Big bucks down the drains for #kavyamaran #harry brook thought that he will be next big thing in world cricket but nah he is just another average player who is flat track bully . To be successful in all conditions one needs to have that game but Harry doesn't have one .Big bucks down the drains for #kavyamaran

Keshav Kashyap🚀 @Keshav_killer #SRHvsKKR

@SunRisers Harry Brook nei jitne zeros apne salary mei liye h utne zeros wo team ke liye bna rha h🤣 #HarryBrook Harry Brook nei jitne zeros apne salary mei liye h utne zeros wo team ke liye bna rha h🤣 #HarryBrook #SRHvsKKR @SunRisers

Amit Joshi @joshiamitjoshi Another inning another failure for Harry Brook ! This is turning out to be a biggest scam for @SunRisers !! Glen Philip can be a replacement before the doors are closed for playoffs !!! @IPL !! Another inning another failure for Harry Brook ! This is turning out to be a biggest scam for @SunRisers !! Glen Philip can be a replacement before the doors are closed for playoffs !!! @IPL !!

Jai @_Jaikaal

Well , we can't speak ... as he has shut us already with his century years ago.

Maybe next year we are allowed to criticize?

#SRHvsKKR Harry Brook bagged another duck in his kitty.Well , we can't speak ... as he has shut us already with his century years ago.Maybe next year we are allowed to criticize? Harry Brook bagged another duck in his kitty. Well , we can't speak ... as he has shut us already with his century years ago. Maybe next year we are allowed to criticize?#SRHvsKKR

Manish Pathak @manishpathak187 By jeez, Harry Brook has looked absolutely clueless this season, barring that ton. #SRHvKKR By jeez, Harry Brook has looked absolutely clueless this season, barring that ton. #SRHvKKR

Notably, Brook has amassed just 163 runs from nine innings in IPL 2023 at an average of 20.37. He has five single-digit scores to his name, which includes two ducks.

SRH suffer a five-run loss to KKR in a last-over thriller

Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen gave their side a glimmer of hope with their impressive knocks, scoring 41 and 36 runs, respectively.

However, it became tough once both of them got out. Although Abdul Samad chipped in with a 20-run cameo towards the back end, it was all downhill for them once he was dismissed in the final over.

Kolkata's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy showcased great composure under pressure, defending nine runs off the final over to help his side seal the game.

KKR have won four of their ten matches in the tournament and are placed eighth in the points table. SRH are languishing in the penultimate spot in the standings with just three victorious to their name from nine outings.

Poll : 0 votes