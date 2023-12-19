Harry Brook sold to DC for ₹4 cr in IPL 2024 auction after ₹13.25 cr jackpot last year

England's young sensation Harry Brook will be playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 season after being snapped up at the auction for INR 4 crore. This is a massive drop in his auction price after going for a mammoth INR 13.25 crore to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year.

Brook did score a fantastic hundred in IPL 2023, but his overall season was a disappointment, having scored just 190 runs at an average of 21.11. SRH felt it was right to let him go back into the auction pool and the Capitals have swooped in at the opportunity to bag the services of the youngster.

The availability of strong middle-order options for DC was a big problem last year, especially with the absence of Rishabh Pant due to injury. But the presence of Harry Brook gives them another option to solve their woes after the failed experiment of Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell and Manish Pandey.

Harry Brook might end up being a hit at DC

Brook's game against spin came under the scanner last year and it certainly could raise a few eyebrows when DC bought him, given how slow the pitch was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2023.

However, the 2023 World Cup showed that there has been a marked change in the pitch with high-scoring encounters galore. That coupled with the short boundaries could give Brook the license to go for the kill. If Pant also starts to fire for the Capitals in the middle order, his combination with Brook could really unlock an unchartered territory for them.

DC IPL 2024 squad so far: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook.

