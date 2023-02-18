Create

"Has become a liability to this Indian team"- Fans troll Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on his 100th Test

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 18, 2023 12:56 IST
Pujara didn't look convincing in his defence, which led to his downfall. (P.C.:BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara didn't quite have a memorable outing with the bat in his 100th Test for India, as he was dismissed for a duck in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

Pujara survived an LBW call initially as Australian skipper Pat Cummins didn't review the on-field decision. However, the senior batter was trapped in front once again and this time Australia went for a review.

Cheteshwar Pujara's habit of tucking his bat behind his pad got the better of him as the ball hit his pads first. Replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and the umpire overturned his decision and sent the right-hander packing.

Fans on Twitter trolled Pujara for his inconsistency and for not making any impact in his 100th Test so far.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sad to say this but Cheteshwar Pujara has become a liability to this Indian team.
But sky is problem 😭😭Man plays debut test match and gets hated like nobody. Still has more runs in 1 innings than Pujara has in 3 innings.
At the end of this test match Lyon should handover a signed jersey to Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are most overrated test batsmen.#INDvAUS
Pujara and Iyer both don't deserve to be in team... Bring back batsmen who are dedicated goal oriented and use the opportunity to the fullest twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Mayank Agarwal Sarfaraz KhanRajat PatidarAbhimanyu EaswaranYashasvi JaiswalHum sharminda hai
Good chance of Pujara receiving a signed shirt from Australia players for 100 tests🤣#INDvAUS #Pujara
Runs bhi banane hote hain?Kya matlab body par ball khake team me ni rh sakte
India's session as we managed to lose Nojara and make this match watchable

Nathan Lyon's sensational spell puts India on backfoot

At 46/0, it seemed like the hosts were setting themselves up for a solid opening partnership and a platform for a huge first-innings score. However, Nathan Lyon proved why he is one of the best spinners in modern-day cricket with a fantastic spell.

KL Rahul looked in complete control until he missed a delivery from Lyon from round the wicket. The ball struck his pads and replays showed that it was enough to clip the leg stump.

Captain Rohit Sharma's wicket really put India on the backfoot as he was looking really good. Lyon bowled a delivery at a decent pace and Rohit couldn't gauge whether to play it on the front foot or on the back, ending up getting clean bowled.

Pujara and Shreyas Iyer also fell in quick succession and India are in a spot of bother with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The hosts will want to get as close to Australia's total as possible as batting last on this pitch would be difficult.

