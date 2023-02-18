"Has become a liability to this Indian team"- Fans troll Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on his 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara didn't quite have a memorable outing with the bat in his 100th Test for India, as he was dismissed for a duck in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

Pujara survived an LBW call initially as Australian skipper Pat Cummins didn't review the on-field decision. However, the senior batter was trapped in front once again and this time Australia went for a review.

Cheteshwar Pujara's habit of tucking his bat behind his pad got the better of him as the ball hit his pads first. Replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and the umpire overturned his decision and sent the right-hander packing.

Fans on Twitter trolled Pujara for his inconsistency and for not making any impact in his 100th Test so far.

Here are some of the reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Sad to say this but Cheteshwar Pujara has become a liability to this Indian team. Sad to say this but Cheteshwar Pujara has become a liability to this Indian team.

viroot @topgun_mav11

Man plays debut test match and gets hated like nobody.

Still has more runs in 1 innings than Pujara has in 3 innings. But sky is problemMan plays debut test match and gets hated like nobody.Still has more runs in 1 innings than Pujara has in 3 innings. But sky is problem 😭😭Man plays debut test match and gets hated like nobody. Still has more runs in 1 innings than Pujara has in 3 innings.

Varun @wizardrincewind At the end of this test match Lyon should handover a signed jersey to Pujara At the end of this test match Lyon should handover a signed jersey to Pujara

ᦓꪊꪑꫀꫀꪻ 𓃵 @RahulKaPankha



#INDvAUS Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are most overrated test batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are most overrated test batsmen.#INDvAUS

CapLeo @ajeebdastaan85 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 4 and India 66/4. Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 4 and India 66/4. Pujara and Iyer both don't deserve to be in team... Bring back batsmen who are dedicated goal oriented and use the opportunity to the fullest twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Pujara and Iyer both don't deserve to be in team... Bring back batsmen who are dedicated goal oriented and use the opportunity to the fullest twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

JoeCricket_ @Joecricket_ Mayank Agarwal

Sarfaraz Khan

Rajat Patidar

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Yashasvi Jaiswal



Hum sharminda hai Mayank Agarwal Sarfaraz KhanRajat PatidarAbhimanyu EaswaranYashasvi JaiswalHum sharminda hai

viroot @topgun_mav11 Runs bhi banane hote hain?

Kya matlab body par ball khake team me ni rh sakte Runs bhi banane hote hain?Kya matlab body par ball khake team me ni rh sakte

Akki @CrickPotato India's session as we managed to lose Nojara and make this match watchable India's session as we managed to lose Nojara and make this match watchable

Nathan Lyon's sensational spell puts India on backfoot

At 46/0, it seemed like the hosts were setting themselves up for a solid opening partnership and a platform for a huge first-innings score. However, Nathan Lyon proved why he is one of the best spinners in modern-day cricket with a fantastic spell.

KL Rahul looked in complete control until he missed a delivery from Lyon from round the wicket. The ball struck his pads and replays showed that it was enough to clip the leg stump.

Captain Rohit Sharma's wicket really put India on the backfoot as he was looking really good. Lyon bowled a delivery at a decent pace and Rohit couldn't gauge whether to play it on the front foot or on the back, ending up getting clean bowled.

Pujara and Shreyas Iyer also fell in quick succession and India are in a spot of bother with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The hosts will want to get as close to Australia's total as possible as batting last on this pitch would be difficult.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes