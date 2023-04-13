"Has he proven me wrong or what!" - Fans thrilled with veteran pacer Mohit Sharma's IPL comeback for GT vs PBKS

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma had a fantastic outing in his Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) debut for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Titans took on the Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.
In his quota of four overs, Mohit conceded just 18 runs and also picked up a couple of wickets, helping GT restrict PBKS to just 153/8 in their 20 overs. His variations and subtle changes of pace were just too good for the Punjab batters to read.
Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Mohit Sharma make a mark in the IPL after three years. Some were also nostalgic about his performances for India during the 2015 ICC World Cup.
One fan tweeted:
"Fabulous from Mohit Sharma. Was very skeptical and surprised over his selection but boy has he proven me wrong or what! That was an outstanding spell! #PBKSvsGT #IPL2023"
Here are some of their reactions:
Mohit Sharma and other GT bowlers showed great discipline
Mohali has often been a great batting pitch, especially while chasing, and that meant that GT had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.
Mohammed Shami gave the visitors a perfect start by sending back the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh for a duck. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan soon followed and Punjab began to lose momentum after the powerplay. Matthew Short (36 off 24) got some important runs, but was bowled by a beauty from Rashid Khan.
Jitesh Sharma (25 off 23) looked good during his time at the crease and it seemed like he would take the hosts to a competitive total. However, Mohit Sharma showed his experience, dismissing the opposition keeper before getting rid of all-rounder Sam Curran (22 off 22) as well.
Some lusty blows from Shahrukh Khan (22 off 9) helped PBKS breach the 150-run mark. However, the target of 154 may not be challenging for GT unless the hosts manage to rock them early in the powerplay.
At the time of writing, the Titans were 18/0 after two overs.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
