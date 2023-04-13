"Has he proven me wrong or what!" - Fans thrilled with veteran pacer Mohit Sharma's IPL comeback for GT vs PBKS

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma had a fantastic outing in his Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) debut for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Titans took on the Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

In his quota of four overs, Mohit conceded just 18 runs and also picked up a couple of wickets, helping GT restrict PBKS to just 153/8 in their 20 overs. His variations and subtle changes of pace were just too good for the Punjab batters to read.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Mohit Sharma make a mark in the IPL after three years. Some were also nostalgic about his performances for India during the 2015 ICC World Cup.

One fan tweeted:

"Fabulous from Mohit Sharma. Was very skeptical and surprised over his selection but boy has he proven me wrong or what! That was an outstanding spell! #PBKSvsGT #IPL2023"

Here are some of their reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Fabulous from Mohit Sharma. Was very skeptical and surprised over his selection but boy has he proven me wrong or what! That was an outstanding spell! #PBKSvsGT Fabulous from Mohit Sharma. Was very skeptical and surprised over his selection but boy has he proven me wrong or what! That was an outstanding spell! #PBKSvsGT #IPL2023

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation

Piyush Chawla

Mohit Sharma



IPL 2023 Feels Like IPL 2014 Ajinkya RahanePiyush ChawlaMohit SharmaIPL 2023 Feels Like IPL 2014 Ajinkya Rahane Piyush Chawla Mohit SharmaIPL 2023 Feels Like IPL 2014 🔥🔥🔥

RANADHEER 😍 @Rannndheer18

WELCOME BACK! Mohit Sharma, We missed you.WELCOME BACK! Mohit Sharma, We missed you. WELCOME BACK! 👏

Akif @KM_Akif It feels like I'm seeing Mohit Sharma bowl for the first time since CWC 2015. It feels like I'm seeing Mohit Sharma bowl for the first time since CWC 2015. https://t.co/nOpdNJ0A5a

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01



A comeback to remember for him @gujarat_titans #TATAIPL2023 #PBKSvGT #GTvsPBKS @IPL What a great comeback this has been for #MohitSharma made his debut for Gujarat Titans, went for just 18 runs from his overs and took 2 wickets.A comeback to remember for him What a great comeback this has been for #MohitSharma made his debut for Gujarat Titans, went for just 18 runs from his overs and took 2 wickets.👏🙌💪A comeback to remember for him💯 @gujarat_titans #TATAIPL2023 #PBKSvGT #GTvsPBKS @IPL https://t.co/wXAifgTrFN

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Mohit Sharma has been absolutely exceptional! Mohit Sharma has been absolutely exceptional!

Hustler @HustlerCSK

The days when he wore Yellow..



Nostalgia🥺

Your Fav. Mohit Sharma's moment? Mohit Sharma is loveThe days when he wore Yellow..Nostalgia🥺Your Fav. Mohit Sharma's moment? Mohit Sharma is love 💛The days when he wore Yellow..Nostalgia🥺Your Fav. Mohit Sharma's moment?

mon @4sacinom Mohit Sharma’s only variation left Mohit Sharma’s only variation left https://t.co/ojEc8Vr2jY

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mohit Sharma, playing his first IPL match since 2020, making his debut for Gujarat, went for just 18 runs from 4 overs by taking 2 wickets.



Welcome back, Mohit. Mohit Sharma, playing his first IPL match since 2020, making his debut for Gujarat, went for just 18 runs from 4 overs by taking 2 wickets. Welcome back, Mohit. https://t.co/ebfOyfKH6A

Mohit Sharma and other GT bowlers showed great discipline

Mohali has often been a great batting pitch, especially while chasing, and that meant that GT had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

Mohammed Shami gave the visitors a perfect start by sending back the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh for a duck. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan soon followed and Punjab began to lose momentum after the powerplay. Matthew Short (36 off 24) got some important runs, but was bowled by a beauty from Rashid Khan.

Jitesh Sharma (25 off 23) looked good during his time at the crease and it seemed like he would take the hosts to a competitive total. However, Mohit Sharma showed his experience, dismissing the opposition keeper before getting rid of all-rounder Sam Curran (22 off 22) as well.

Some lusty blows from Shahrukh Khan (22 off 9) helped PBKS breach the 150-run mark. However, the target of 154 may not be challenging for GT unless the hosts manage to rock them early in the powerplay.

At the time of writing, the Titans were 18/0 after two overs.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Poll : 0 votes