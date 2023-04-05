"Has Sehwag come back with a mask on?" - Fans erupt after PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh's terrific knock against RR in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh dazzled viewers with his quick-fire knock in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

The right-handed batter utilized the powerplay well, scoring runs at a brisk pace to help his team get off to a flying start. Prabhsimran completed his maiden half-century, mustering 60 runs off 34 balls.

The dynamic batter did get a big reprieve in the sixth over when he was batting on 44. Devdutt Padikkal put down a difficult chance at short cover off Jason Holder's bowling.

Prabhsimran was eventually dismissed by Holder in the 10th over. He perished while playing another attacking shot off a short delivery. However, he ended up slicing it in the air and Jos Buttler completed a fine catch at long-off to put an end to the entertaining knock.

The 22-year-old hit three sixes and seven fours during his stay at the crease and received appreciation from all quarters for his batting exploits.

Here's how fans reacted to the PBKS opener's heroics:

CricoGraphy @CricoGraphy



#PBKSvsRR #IPL23 Well played Prabhsimran Singh, very aggressive batting, this is the speciality of IPL. Where talent meets oppertunity. Well played Prabhsimran Singh, very aggressive batting, this is the speciality of IPL. Where talent meets oppertunity. #PBKSvsRR #IPL23

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect

60 from 34, this should get him going.

Well played !!



#CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS twitter.com/cricaspect/sta… Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect



#CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS twitter.com/cricaspect/sta… Thank you Prabhsimran, please keep it going now! Thank you Prabhsimran, please keep it going now!#CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS twitter.com/cricaspect/sta… Prabhsimran didn’t look to hit every ball out of the park today, chose his targets correctly, took measured risks, didn’t over attack Boult in the first over.60 from 34, this should get him going.Well played !! Prabhsimran didn’t look to hit every ball out of the park today, chose his targets correctly, took measured risks, didn’t over attack Boult in the first over. 60 from 34, this should get him going.Well played !!#CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS twitter.com/cricaspect/sta…

Oxymoron @dc0037

#Prabhsimran

#RRvPBKS Has Sehwag come back with a mask on? Has Sehwag come back with a mask on?#Prabhsimran#RRvPBKS

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Some of these Prabhsimran shots, phew.. Some of these Prabhsimran shots, phew..

Sᴜᴊɪ 💛 @Im_Suji Prabhsimran is class and intent machine. He's playing such a spectacular knock here. Prabhsimran is class and intent machine. He's playing such a spectacular knock here.

KALPISH JAIN @JainKalpish #RRvPBKS Prabhsimran toh sehwag ban gaya h Prabhsimran toh sehwag ban gaya h😁#RRvPBKS

cricholic @cricholic2

#PBKSvsRR Well played prabhsimran,This innings clearly shows he has potential for Top tier cricket Well played prabhsimran,This innings clearly shows he has potential for Top tier cricket #PBKSvsRR

Manish Sharma @ManishS_SG Prabhsimran was playing so well that I forgot that I have to support RR Prabhsimran was playing so well that I forgot that I have to support RR 😆

Faiz Fazel @ThatCrick8Guy Impressed with Prabhsimran Singh, always great to see these kind of young blood with no fear in T20. #PBKSvsRR Impressed with Prabhsimran Singh, always great to see these kind of young blood with no fear in T20. #PBKSvsRR

vishal @vishalvalecha89 Prabhsimran Singh is future of Indian Cricket.. # IPL 2023.. Prabhsimran Singh is future of Indian Cricket.. # IPL 2023..

A @kohliszn PRABHSIMRAN SINGH HAS WELL AND TRULY ARRIVED PRABHSIMRAN SINGH HAS WELL AND TRULY ARRIVED

Faiz Fazel @ThatCrick8Guy Outstanding stuff from Prabhsimran. Seems like this is the season where he repays the faith of PBKS management. His role is also allowing Shikhar to take his time and survive the PP, and then anchor. #PBKSvsRR Outstanding stuff from Prabhsimran. Seems like this is the season where he repays the faith of PBKS management. His role is also allowing Shikhar to take his time and survive the PP, and then anchor. #PBKSvsRR

labrat is pumped for DL3 🥵 @chaoticlabrat Is that Prabhsimran Singh or Virat Kohli? Is that Prabhsimran Singh or Virat Kohli?

Notably, Prabhsimran Singh impressed many during PBKS' opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 23 runs off 12 deliveries. The Punjab-based franchise has backed the youngster to play as an opener, and he has repaid the faith shown by the team management so far with his attacking approach.

Prabhsimran Singh has showcased stellar form lately

Playing for Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh looked in tremendous form with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He finished as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, smashing 320 runs in 10 outings.

He hit four half-centuries in the competition and had a wonderful average of 53.33 along with a strike rate of 141.59. Furthermore, he performed brilliantly in the DY Patil T20 Cup earlier this year and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 333 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 250.38.

Prabhsimran made headlines with a fantastic 161-run knock off just 55 deliveries against Income Tax on the last day of the league matches. He struck 17 sixes in the encounter, delighting the onlookers.

