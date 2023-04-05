"Has Sehwag come back with a mask on?" - Fans erupt after PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh's terrific knock against RR in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh dazzled viewers with his quick-fire knock in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.
The right-handed batter utilized the powerplay well, scoring runs at a brisk pace to help his team get off to a flying start. Prabhsimran completed his maiden half-century, mustering 60 runs off 34 balls.
The dynamic batter did get a big reprieve in the sixth over when he was batting on 44. Devdutt Padikkal put down a difficult chance at short cover off Jason Holder's bowling.
Prabhsimran was eventually dismissed by Holder in the 10th over. He perished while playing another attacking shot off a short delivery. However, he ended up slicing it in the air and Jos Buttler completed a fine catch at long-off to put an end to the entertaining knock.
The 22-year-old hit three sixes and seven fours during his stay at the crease and received appreciation from all quarters for his batting exploits.
Notably, Prabhsimran Singh impressed many during PBKS' opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 23 runs off 12 deliveries. The Punjab-based franchise has backed the youngster to play as an opener, and he has repaid the faith shown by the team management so far with his attacking approach.
Prabhsimran Singh has showcased stellar form lately
Playing for Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh looked in tremendous form with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He finished as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, smashing 320 runs in 10 outings.
He hit four half-centuries in the competition and had a wonderful average of 53.33 along with a strike rate of 141.59. Furthermore, he performed brilliantly in the DY Patil T20 Cup earlier this year and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 333 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 250.38.
Prabhsimran made headlines with a fantastic 161-run knock off just 55 deliveries against Income Tax on the last day of the league matches. He struck 17 sixes in the encounter, delighting the onlookers.
