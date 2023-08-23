“Haven’t we seen a lot of that over last 20 years” - Yuvraj Singh responds to Virender Sehwag’s post on two-faced people; fans play guessing game

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday, August 22 shared a hard-hitting post on his Instagram handle, slamming two-faced people.

In his own inimitable style, Sehwag, who is known for his wit on social media, cheekily wrote that some people have so many faces that the face wash finishes very fast. His post read:

“Kuch logon ke itne chehre hote hain ki Facewash jaldi khatam ho jaata hoga.”

Describing them as dangerous, he then asked others to share their experience of dealing with such kind of people. The second part of his post read:

“Two - faced people are dangerous, are there any two -faced people you have encountered and your way of dealing with them, please share. #twofaced #people.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came up with a rather intriguing response and commented:

“Lol haven’t we seen a lot of that over last 20 years.”

Yuvraj’s response sent fans into a frenzy. Some guessed who the former all-rounder might be referring to, while a few slammed him for not having the guts to name the person. Here are some reactions to the cryptic Sehwag-Yuvraj interaction:

Both Sehwag and Yuvraj were part of India’s victorious 2011 ODI World Cup campaign at home. The latter was in fact the Player of the Tournament for his stellar all-round show, scoring 362 runs and claiming 15 wickets.

Sehwag and Yuvraj’s impressive international record

A dashing opener, Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India, scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively. He notched up two triple hundreds in Test cricket and also smashed a double ton in one-dayers. The former cricketer was also a decent off-spinner, who claimed 40 wickets in Test and 90 scalps in ODIs.

Yuvraj is regarded as a white-ball legend. While he only played 40 Tests, he featured in 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, smashing 8701 and 1177 runs respectively. He was also a handy bowler, who picked up 111 scalps in ODIs 28 in T20Is. Yuvraj was a key member of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.