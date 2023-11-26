"He is already the big thing"- Fans erupt as Rinku Singh plays another blistering cameo in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh provided another masterclass in finishing for India as he smashed 31* off just nine balls against Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Walking out to bat in the 18th over, Rinku smashed four boundaries and two sixes and gave the hosts just the kind of finish they would have wanted. The consistency with which Rinku continues to finish the innings has been a revelation for the Men in Blue.

Fans on X were thrilled to see Rinku continuing to scale new heights and becoming a crucial part of India's T20I plans. Here are some of the reactions:

Rinku Singh's carnage helps India post a mammoth total

Dew was likely to play a big role in the second innings and it seemed like Indian openers were already preparing to add those extra 15-20 runs on the board from the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal flew out of the blocks and scored a brilliant half-century to give his team the flying start they were hoping for.

While Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad slowed down a bit in the middle overs, the southpaw changed gears and scored another fine fifty. Rinku Singh then came towards the backend and stretched the total to 235/4.

Those extra runs seem to have put pressure on Australia despite the dew factor as they have already lost three wickets in the powerplay at the time of writing. They will need a big partnership to get anywhere close to the target that India have set.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia XI: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.