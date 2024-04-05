"He belongs here" - Fans react to Ashutosh Sharma's blistering knock in GT vs PBKS match of IPL 2024

Ashutosh Sharma shone with the bat for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2024 encounter against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Chasing a stiff 200-run total, PBKS were 150/6 in 15.3 overs when Ashutosh walked out to bat at No. 6. He was not part of the initial playing XI and was drafted in as an impact player.

He repaid the faith shown by the team management by playing an explosive knock under pressure. The 25-year-old scored 31 runs off 17 balls, hitting three fours and one six during his stay at the crease.

Ashutosh's 43-run stand for the seventh wicket with Shashak Singh helped PBKS clinch a crucial three-wicket win as they chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Following the match, several fans took to social media, lauding Ashutosh Sharma for his batting exploits on debut.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Shashank Singh was the top performer with the bat for PBKS, remaining unbeaten on 61 runs off 29 balls. With two wins and as many losses to their name after four outings, Punjab are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table.

"I had the confidence to pull it off" - Ashutosh Sharma on his knock vs GT

Ashutosh Sharma stated that he was confident of taking his team to victory as he had done it on multiple occasions for Railways in domestic cricket.

He spoke about how, during his knock, he kept backing himself to do the job for his team. Ashutosh said at the post-match press conference:

"It was my first match of the [IPL] season, but I had won a match for Railways and this was a similar situation. I thought that I'd bat with that same mindset. I had the confidence to pull it off because I had won games for the team in the Mushtaq Ali tournament. I kept telling myself that I will do it."

PBKS will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, April 9.