"He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is" - Special wishes pour in from fans as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 today (April 24).
Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin made his international debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989 against Pakistan. His career spanned over 24 years, during which he represented Team India in 200 Test matches, 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and one Twenty20 International (T20I).
Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in the Test format. He holds numerous records in red-ball cricket, including the most runs, most centuries, and most appearances. In ODIs, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.
Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, where he scored two centuries and was named Player of the Tournament. He retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after a glittering career that saw him win numerous individual awards and accolades, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.
"He is as close to perfection as you can get" - Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly reserved high praise for Sachin Tendulkar, stating that he was as close to perfection as one could get. The duo have played cricket together since their Under-15 days and went on to forge a hugely successful opening combination in ODI cricket for many years.
In the book '[email protected]', here's what Sourav Ganguly said about his former Indian teammate and close friend:
"I haven’t seen [Sir Don] Bradman but he [Tendulkar] is as close to perfection as you can get. His insatiable hunger and incredible talent made him an absolute genius. When people say things about him, I point to them the 100 international hundreds.
"Can you imagine the hunger and motivation of a player who has achieved that? He is the best I have seen and will ever see. No batsman in the next decade and more can score 100 international hundreds."
