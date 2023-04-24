"He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is" - Special wishes pour in from fans as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 today (April 24).

Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin made his international debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989 against Pakistan. His career spanned over 24 years, during which he represented Team India in 200 Test matches, 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and one Twenty20 International (T20I).

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in the Test format. He holds numerous records in red-ball cricket, including the most runs, most centuries, and most appearances. In ODIs, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, where he scored two centuries and was named Player of the Tournament. He retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after a glittering career that saw him win numerous individual awards and accolades, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, fans flooded Twitter with special wishes for the former player. Here are some of them:

Sagar @sagarcasm



He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is



#HappyBirthdaySachin When Sachin Tendulkar batted, everybody was glued to their TV sets and the streets were empty.He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is

Ayush @Ayush18virat

#HappyBirthdaySachin When Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Brought Tears to Sachin Tendulkar's Eyes

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



The man who changed cricket forever, celebrated across the world by all generations, holds hundreds of batting records turns 50 today. Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar.

sunny raj aryan @sunnyrajaryan2

GREATEST BATSMAN TO PLAY ON THIS PLANET

#HappyBirthdaySachin HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN TENDULKARGREATEST BATSMAN TO PLAY ON THIS PLANET

𝑨kul. @Loyalsachfan01

Nor

He can be destroyed



#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin Sachin Tendulkar can neither be created again Nor He can be destroyed

#HappyBirthdaySachin Another milestone for a legend who has inspired millions of youngsters to follow their cricket dreams. Happy 50th Birthday to the incredible Sachin Tendulkar. Wishing you great health, happiness, and prosperity always. @sachin_rt

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



#HappyBirthdaySachin Happy Birthday to the greatest ever to play this game and an inspiration to many players

Vijay @VJTweetzz

A God Beyond Religion’s.



Sachin Tendulkar - The God of Cricket



Love You God



#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin A Legend Beyond Era's,A God Beyond Religion's.Sachin Tendulkar - The God of CricketLove You God @sachin_rt

MASS @Freak4Salman



Thank you for inspiring billions and entertaining us for Many decades.

#HappyBirthdaySachin Wishing a very happy birthday to the god himself @sachin_rt who gave new heights to world cricket. The man who established cricket as a religion in India & made it the most popular sport.Thank you for inspiring billions and entertaining us for Many decades.

Aayush Shetty 🇮🇳 @bebaslachara_



I started watching cricket by seeing you and started supporting paltan too because of you @sachin_rt @mipaltan



#HappyBirthdaySachin Happy Birthday Sachin Sir I started watching cricket by seeing you and started supporting paltan too because of you @sachin_rt @mipaltan

Radoo @Chandan_radoo



#HappyBirthdaySachin No debates on the greatness of this man. A man who redefined cricket with his small yet powerful presence at the crease. The sheer cricket frenzy he gifted this nation is undeniable. Long live the King @sachin_rt

𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 @Hydrogen_45



But then comes Sachin Tendulkar.



Redefined the history and the game,

Redefined the standards and the name.



Indian cricket will always be indebted to him.

#HappyBirthdaySachin They used to make fun of the Indian cricketers in the early 90s and Aussies were called as legends.But then comes Sachin Tendulkar.Redefined the history and the game,Redefined the standards and the name.Indian cricket will always be indebted to him.

Sejal #MI 💙 @sejal_mokal



I'm a living example of it.



Sachin had streets before social media existed where individual fans would discuss which player had streets.I'm a living example of it.I heard about him in school, classes and on streets and decided to watch CWC 2011 Final. #HappyBirthdaySachin

Ram Garapati @srk0804



On the Occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday.



On the Occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday.Here's a thread of few records held by Sachin. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir

Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 @AnuragxCricket



The amount of unspoken trust these words had for generations tells a lot about stature of Super Human Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Happy birthday sir

#HappyBirthdaySachin "Sachin hai na, sambhal lega".The amount of unspoken trust these words had for generations tells a lot about stature of Super Human Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Happy birthday sir @sachin_rt and congratulations for another well deserved 50.

Harish Kalyan @iamharishkalyan



#HappyBirthdaySachin Happy birthday to the god of cricket, @sachin_rt ! As a die-hard fan, I can't thank you enough for the joy and inspiration you've brought into my life. May this special day be as legendary as you are!

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21



The greatest ever



#HappyBirthdaySachin Cricket ain't the same without you, you are an emotion to us..Stay blessed always..The greatest ever @sachin_rt

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani



The reason to start watching this beautiful sport.



Happy 50th GOD

#HappyBirthdaySachin From watching him bat on B&W TV when Nana used to watch to watching him Lift World Cup to still watching him in MI dugout, I grew up.The reason to start watching this beautiful sport.Happy 50th GOD

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar #HappyBirthdaySachin



Till Sachin's Debut



- No player Scored more than 18k runs (Sachin made it till 34k runs)



- No player Scored more than 35 100s (Sachin made it till 100 100s)



- No player Scored more than 130 Half Centuries (Sachin made it till 164 Half Centuries)



#HappyBirthdaySachin Till Sachin's Debut- No player Scored more than 18k runs (Sachin made it till 34k runs)- No player Scored more than 35 100s (Sachin made it till 100 100s)- No player Scored more than 130 Half Centuries (Sachin made it till 164 Half Centuries)

"He is as close to perfection as you can get" - Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly reserved high praise for Sachin Tendulkar, stating that he was as close to perfection as one could get. The duo have played cricket together since their Under-15 days and went on to forge a hugely successful opening combination in ODI cricket for many years.

In the book '[email protected]', here's what Sourav Ganguly said about his former Indian teammate and close friend:

"I haven’t seen [Sir Don] Bradman but he [Tendulkar] is as close to perfection as you can get. His insatiable hunger and incredible talent made him an absolute genius. When people say things about him, I point to them the 100 international hundreds.

"Can you imagine the hunger and motivation of a player who has achieved that? He is the best I have seen and will ever see. No batsman in the next decade and more can score 100 international hundreds."

