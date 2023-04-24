Create

"He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is" - Special wishes pour in from fans as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 24, 2023 18:47 IST
Fans wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday.
Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 today (April 24).

Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin made his international debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989 against Pakistan. His career spanned over 24 years, during which he represented Team India in 200 Test matches, 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and one Twenty20 International (T20I).

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in the Test format. He holds numerous records in red-ball cricket, including the most runs, most centuries, and most appearances. In ODIs, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, where he scored two centuries and was named Player of the Tournament. He retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after a glittering career that saw him win numerous individual awards and accolades, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, fans flooded Twitter with special wishes for the former player. Here are some of them:

When Sachin Tendulkar batted, everybody was glued to their TV sets and the streets were empty. He created a lockdown in the country before people knew what lockdown is#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/SkLYRLxxEP
When Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Brought Tears to Sachin Tendulkar's Eyes ❤️🙌#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/ZWcgwfw7l2
Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar.The man who changed cricket forever, celebrated across the world by all generations, holds hundreds of batting records turns 50 today. #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/JJ0HrrGvNI
ATTITUDE 🔥Happy Birthday God of cricket #SachinTendulkar 💥❣️#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt https://t.co/Fp4Td3RyB2
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN TENDULKARGREATEST BATSMAN TO PLAY ON THIS PLANET#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/lg8OzvXnsQ
Thank you for making me fall in love with cricket @sachin_rt 🐐#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/BrUHyiwsG0
Sachin Tendulkar can neither be created again Nor He can be destroyed#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin https://t.co/eTcPmLI8hY
Happiest Birthday to the 'Greatest Of All Time' 🙇💙 @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar https://t.co/S3DoCbpsO4
#HappyBirthdaySachin 💥Thanks for inspiring us over the years 💙24 Years664 Matches782 Innings74 Notouts34357 Runs48.52 Average50816 balls Faced70211 mnts batted248* HS164 50s28 90s100 100s25 150s7 200s76 M.O.M20 M.O.S4076 4s264 6s201 Wckts107 maidens(1/2) https://t.co/QJ3NbQ7ARc
Another milestone for a legend who has inspired millions of youngsters to follow their cricket dreams. Happy 50th Birthday to the incredible Sachin Tendulkar. Wishing you great health, happiness, and prosperity always. @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/VVHX2Z0l7O
Happy Birthday to the greatest ever to play this game and an inspiration to many players 💙#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/m6Kjqi7mWy
A Legend Beyond Era’s,A God Beyond Religion’s.Sachin Tendulkar - The God of CricketLove You God @sachin_rt 💙#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin https://t.co/6drivb6azc
One Man24 Yrs664 Games782 Inng34357 Runs48.52 Avg248* HS164 50s28 90s100 100s25 150s7 200s76 M.O.M20 M.O.S4076 4s264 6s201 wickets2 Fifer5/32 Best107 maiden256 catchesBillions of MemoriesSachin Tendulkar🇮🇳🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin#SachinTendulkar #50ForSachin https://t.co/hVdVzOSYFS
Wishing a very happy birthday to the god himself @sachin_rt who gave new heights to world cricket. The man who established cricket as a religion in India & made it the most popular sport.Thank you for inspiring billions and entertaining us for Many decades.#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/cI4IQtwPK9
Happy birthday Paaji @sachin_rt #50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/xmBYN7h1JD
Happy Birthday To The Guy Who Changed The Fortune Of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. 🐐♥️🔥#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt https://t.co/KNTzkCRqcL
Happy Birthday to God Of Cricket @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin https://t.co/cBK3gHsp3X
Happy Birthday Sachin Sir ❤️ I started watching cricket by seeing you and started supporting paltan too because of you 💙 @sachin_rt @mipaltan#HappyBirthdaySachin twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GYwksLLYif
No debates on the greatness of this man. A man who redefined cricket with his small yet powerful presence at the crease. The sheer cricket frenzy he gifted this nation is undeniable. Long live the King @sachin_rt 👑#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/Ng5u39LM1r
Wishing the Greatest to be ever played the game & the God of Cricket @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday 💙#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/skchb7oRFN
They used to make fun of the Indian cricketers in the early 90s and Aussies were called as legends.But then comes Sachin Tendulkar.Redefined the history and the game,Redefined the standards and the name.Indian cricket will always be indebted to him.#HappyBirthdaySachin 💙 https://t.co/e1rM5pX5pO
Sachin had streets before social media existed where individual fans would discuss which player had streets.I'm a living example of it.I heard about him in school, classes and on streets and decided to watch CWC 2011 Final. #HappyBirthdaySachin
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir ❤On the Occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday.Here's a thread of few records held by Sachin. https://t.co/x7HOguUfvf
“Sachin hai na, sambhal lega”. The amount of unspoken trust these words had for generations tells a lot about stature of Super Human Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Happy birthday sir @sachin_rt and congratulations for another well deserved 50.#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/v2XasKt1oq
Happy birthday to the god of cricket, @sachin_rt! As a die-hard fan, I can't thank you enough for the joy and inspiration you've brought into my life. May this special day be as legendary as you are!#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/XntaZJVYM8
This image pretty much explains what Sachin Tendulkar meant to 🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar #50ForSachin https://t.co/nUstVgAUrM
Cricket ain’t the same without you, you are an emotion to us..Stay blessed always..The greatest ever @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/VXS7RflixC
From watching him bat on B&W TV when Nana used to watch to watching him Lift World Cup to still watching him in MI dugout, I grew up.The reason to start watching this beautiful sport.Happy 50th GOD #HappyBirthdaySachin 🛐❤️ https://t.co/DB1AzZ34fw
#HappyBirthdaySachin Till Sachin's Debut- No player Scored more than 18k runs (Sachin made it till 34k runs)- No player Scored more than 35 100s (Sachin made it till 100 100s)- No player Scored more than 130 Half Centuries (Sachin made it till 164 Half Centuries)(1/2) https://t.co/qMnTSZTqWA

"He is as close to perfection as you can get" - Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly reserved high praise for Sachin Tendulkar, stating that he was as close to perfection as one could get. The duo have played cricket together since their Under-15 days and went on to forge a hugely successful opening combination in ODI cricket for many years.

In the book '[email protected]', here's what Sourav Ganguly said about his former Indian teammate and close friend:

"I haven’t seen [Sir Don] Bradman but he [Tendulkar] is as close to perfection as you can get. His insatiable hunger and incredible talent made him an absolute genius. When people say things about him, I point to them the 100 international hundreds.
"Can you imagine the hunger and motivation of a player who has achieved that? He is the best I have seen and will ever see. No batsman in the next decade and more can score 100 international hundreds."

