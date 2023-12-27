"He is a different gravy in overseas Test"- Fans erupt as KL Rahul's valiant 70* keeps India in the hunt after Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test

KL Rahul made a sensational comeback to Test cricket, this time as a No.6 batter in the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. The wicketkeeper-batter is unbeaten on 70 as the visitors finished the rain-curtailed day 1 at 208/8 in 59 overs.

India were asked to bat first on a green top with overcast conditions and started on a horrible note, losing their first three wickets for just 24 runs. A partnership of 68 between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship. However, both set batters were dismissed soon after the lunch break.

That's when KL Rahul stepped up to the plate. Getting some support from Shardul Thakur and others down the order, the former Indian vice-captain has helped India claw their way back into the Test match amidst tough conditions to bat.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were ecstatic over Rahul's innings and at how well the wicketkeeper-batter adjusted to the situation in the middle-order. Here are some of the reactions:

Zaheer Khan praises KL Rahul for his efforts

Many former cricketers and cricket experts heaped praise on KL Rahul for his sensational rearguard effort. One of them was Zaheer Khan who termed it an oustanding knock in the circumstances.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he stated:

It was an outstanding knock, and that too in challenging conditions. He played his shots once the lower-order batters came in. India are only in this position because of him. His footwork was up to the mark, and it looked like he was in a very good zone. If he goes on to score 30-40 runs tomorrow as well, it will surely be counted as a top-notch hundred."

India will hope that Rahul gets to a century and takes India as close to 250 as possible on Day 2.

