"He cannot handle express pace, bounce and pathetic against spin"- Fans slam Harry Brook for failing yet again in SRH vs DC IPL 2023 clash 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Harry Brook faced the fans' wrath after his batting failure in the 34th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday in Hyderabad.

In a chase of 145, Harry Brook could only score seven runs from 14 balls after opening the innings for SRH. He struggled for timing during his innings, and Anrich Nortje cleaned him up in the sixth over to put him out of his misery.

SRH roped the Englishman in at the mega-auction last December with a hefty paycheck of INR 13.25 crore, hoping to bolster their batting unit. However, Brook has been highly inconsistent in IPL 2023 so far.

The young English batter did hit a magnificent century against KKR, but barring that one-off knock, he failed miserably in six other innings. His scores in those matches read - 13 (21), 3 (4), 13 (14), 9 (7), and 18 (13).

SRH fans were highly disappointed to witness yet another timid knock from Harry Brook this season. They took to the Twitter platform and slammed him for his inconsistent performances through their tweets after his dismissal in the chase.

Here are some of the best reactions:

supremo. ` @hyperkohli



Blud looted SRH Harry brook is the most overhyped youngster in world cricket, if I'm not wrong!Blud looted SRH Harry brook is the most overhyped youngster in world cricket, if I'm not wrong!Blud looted SRH 😭😭 https://t.co/tQ3UOmtiVv

Abhas Kunde @K945Abhas

He cannot handle express pace, bounce and pathetic against spin

13(21),3(4),13(14),100(55),9(7),7(14)

@ashleycole0707 As I said in @iamarchis16 bhai space Nortje will get Harry Brook and he literally took himHe cannot handle express pace, bounce and pathetic against spin13(21),3(4),13(14),100(55),9(7),7(14) As I said in @iamarchis16 bhai space Nortje will get Harry Brook and he literally took himHe cannot handle express pace, bounce and pathetic against spin13(21),3(4),13(14),100(55),9(7),7(14)@ashleycole0707

Cricket With Sarv @cricketwithsarv

#SRHvDC Harry Brook joins Tuk Tuk Academy in partnership with Kl Rahul. Harry Brook joins Tuk Tuk Academy in partnership with Kl Rahul.#SRHvDC

Laksh Sharma @im_laksh_18 Harry brook Flat track Bully Harry brook Flat track Bully

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Harry Brook vs KKR: 100* in 55, SR: 181.82

vs other teams: 63 in 73, SR: 86.30



David Warner vs KKR: 57 in 41, SR: 139.02

vs other teams: 250 in 215, SR: 116.28 Harry Brook vs KKR: 100* in 55, SR: 181.82vs other teams: 63 in 73, SR: 86.30David Warner vs KKR: 57 in 41, SR: 139.02vs other teams: 250 in 215, SR: 116.28

vikraM @vikram00097 @SunRisers No man no hopes in this team 🤣🤣 can't even chase the modest target 145 only bowling team did good today and Harry brook I know he'll play all the 14 games because of his price tag but as usually no hopes in this team @SunRisers No man no hopes in this team 🤣🤣 can't even chase the modest target 145 only bowling team did good today and Harry brook I know he'll play all the 14 games because of his price tag but as usually no hopes in this team

Manish Kori @Sportshub500 #SRHvsDC



Surely Harry Brook has to be dropped now Surely Harry Brook has to be dropped now #SRHvsDC Surely Harry Brook has to be dropped now

Shashank chaurasia @Shanky4730

*Abhishek Sharma (as last 2 season he was good as opener) and

*Drop Harry Brook (Barring that hundred he avg. 10.5 in 6 matches) *Play Glen Philips at No.5 as your 4th overseas player

#SRHvDC SRH should make :*Abhishek Sharma (as last 2 season he was good as opener) and Mayank Agarwal to open*Drop Harry Brook (Barring that hundred he avg. 10.5 in 6 matches) *Play Glen Philips at No.5 as your 4th overseas player SRH should make :*Abhishek Sharma (as last 2 season he was good as opener) and Mayank Agarwal to open*Drop Harry Brook (Barring that hundred he avg. 10.5 in 6 matches) *Play Glen Philips at No.5 as your 4th overseas player#SRHvDC

Riwaj @ReiwazAdh Somehow it feels Harry Brook needs a break. Yes everyone struggled but may be Glenn Phillips would be happy getting a go as well. #SRHvsDC Somehow it feels Harry Brook needs a break. Yes everyone struggled but may be Glenn Phillips would be happy getting a go as well. #SRHvsDC

s_k_f_e_r_o_z @s_k_f_e_r_o_z

Biggest Scam in IPL 2023.



Delhi for the first time in IPL history defended a target of less than 150.



SRH shamless batting continues.







Hope the sun rises in 2024. Darkness untill then Harry BrookBiggest Scam in IPL 2023.Delhi for the first time in IPL history defended a target of less than 150.SRH shamless batting continues.Hope the sun rises in 2024. Darkness untill then Harry BrookBiggest Scam in IPL 2023.Delhi for the first time in IPL history defended a target of less than 150.SRH shamless batting continues.👎👎😭Hope the sun rises in 2024. Darkness untill then

Chandu @nenerripook When SRH bought Harry Brook and markam in Ipl Auction

VS

Their performances in IPL When SRH bought Harry Brook and markam in Ipl Auction VSTheir performances in IPL https://t.co/u2lE2p8qSa

Don't judge..! @imrathoreshpnit



#DCvsSRH #SRHvsDC Looks like now harry brook only knows how to play baseball...! Looks like now harry brook only knows how to play baseball...!#DCvsSRH #SRHvsDC

Daily 150 Sixes Academy @SixersAcademy

Our most consistent performer Brook is here. 🥰 " There will be people saying you are PSL talent after my century in IPL but glad I could shut them again".Our most consistent performer Brook is here. " There will be people saying you are PSL talent after my century in IPL but glad I could shut them again".Our most consistent performer Brook is here. 😍🥰 https://t.co/Q8xdi2OSwo

After Harry Brook's dismissal, the SRH middle order also failed as the pitch slowed down

DC batted first in the contest and reached 144/8 on the back of useful contributions from Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34).

SRH then lost Harry Brook after a sedate opening partnership of 31. Rahul Tripathi (15 off 21 balls) came in as an impact substitute at the number 3 position and ate up more deliveries. Mayank Agarwal (49 off 39 balls) looked in decent rhythm at the other end and kept his side in the hunt with timely boundaries. However, Brook and Tripathi's sluggish knocks at the other end mounted pressure on him.

It eventually caused his downfall as he perished in the 12th over just one run short of a half-century. SRH's innings got derailed from there as DC bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. They restricted SRH to 137/6, winning the match by seven runs.

