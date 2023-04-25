"He cannot handle express pace, bounce and pathetic against spin"- Fans slam Harry Brook for failing yet again in SRH vs DC IPL 2023 clash 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Harry Brook faced the fans' wrath after his batting failure in the 34th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday in Hyderabad.
In a chase of 145, Harry Brook could only score seven runs from 14 balls after opening the innings for SRH. He struggled for timing during his innings, and Anrich Nortje cleaned him up in the sixth over to put him out of his misery.
SRH roped the Englishman in at the mega-auction last December with a hefty paycheck of INR 13.25 crore, hoping to bolster their batting unit. However, Brook has been highly inconsistent in IPL 2023 so far.
The young English batter did hit a magnificent century against KKR, but barring that one-off knock, he failed miserably in six other innings. His scores in those matches read - 13 (21), 3 (4), 13 (14), 9 (7), and 18 (13).
SRH fans were highly disappointed to witness yet another timid knock from Harry Brook this season. They took to the Twitter platform and slammed him for his inconsistent performances through their tweets after his dismissal in the chase.
Here are some of the best reactions:
After Harry Brook's dismissal, the SRH middle order also failed as the pitch slowed down
DC batted first in the contest and reached 144/8 on the back of useful contributions from Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34).
SRH then lost Harry Brook after a sedate opening partnership of 31. Rahul Tripathi (15 off 21 balls) came in as an impact substitute at the number 3 position and ate up more deliveries. Mayank Agarwal (49 off 39 balls) looked in decent rhythm at the other end and kept his side in the hunt with timely boundaries. However, Brook and Tripathi's sluggish knocks at the other end mounted pressure on him.
It eventually caused his downfall as he perished in the 12th over just one run short of a half-century. SRH's innings got derailed from there as DC bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. They restricted SRH to 137/6, winning the match by seven runs.
