"He's back and has resumed ruling Test cricket" - Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Team India batter Virat Kohli brought up his 29th Test century in his highly anticipated 500th international game on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Trinidad on Friday, July 21. He reached the landmark with a trademark square drive for a boundary off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel.

It was also his 76th international ton and the first by a cricketer in their 500th international game. With his 29th Test hundred, the 34-year-old also equaled Sir Don Bradman's century count and is now 16th all-time. It was also Kohli's first overseas Test century since the 2018 Perth Test.

After sub-par seasons from 2020 to 2022 with a Test average of less than 30, Virat Kohli has returned to his best in 2023. The ace batter has scored two centuries in seven games at an impressive average of over 60 in the red-ball format this year.

Arguably the most decorated batter of his generation, Kohli has enthralled fans around the globe with his elegant strokeplay and match-winning performances over the past 15 years. The former Indian captain has scored over 25,000 runs in his illustrious International career, with an average of over 50 across formats.

He is also only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the total number of centuries scored, with 76 tons to his name.

Celebrating this incredible achievement of one of India's finest cricketers, fans on Twitter could not contain their happiness on Kohli's return to form and his century in a milestone game.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja lead India into the Pole position on Day 2 of the Second Test

The duo took India into a position of strength in the second Test.

India continued their domination in the second Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Being asked to bat first, the visitors began prosperously with another century partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, the 139-run partnership was eventually broken in the post-lunch session on Day 1. It catapulted a surprising middle-order collapse that had India stuttering at 182/4.

Virat Kohli then joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to ensure no further damage as the duo carried India to 288/4 at stumps.

The pair then began Day 2 untroubled, with Virat Kohli reaching his century and Jadeja bringing up his half-century. However, an unnecessarily risky single saw Kohli run out, ending a 159-run partnership.

Nevertheless, the duo had done enough to put India on course for a mammoth first innings total in their pursuit of a 2-0 clean sweep of the West Indians.

The Asian giants are also looking to continue their unbeaten streak in Tests against the Caribean side, dating back to the final Test of the 2002 series.

As things stand, India are 360/5, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan unbeaten at the crease.