"He's the best human being in RCB"- Special wishes pour in from fans as Faf du Plessis turns 39

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to former South African captain Faf du Plessis as he turned 39 today (July 13). The Proteas batter retired from Test cricket in 2021 but is yet to bid adieu to white-ball formats. However, the South African selectors ignored him for both the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups despite his availability.
Du Plessis is still an active participant in IPL. After a successful association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the last decade, Faf Du Plessis moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022. After singing him at the mega-auction, RCB appointed him as their captain.
Under his leadership, RCB has managed to reach playoffs in 2022 but unfortunately lost in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals. The Bangalore franchise started well in IPL 2023, but their form tapered off later, which resulted in a 6th-place finish in the points table.
Faf du Plessis was phenomenal this year for RCB and ended up as the second-highest scorer of the season behind Shubman Gill. Across 14 matches, he amassed 730 runs at an average of 56.15 and an impressive strike rate of 153.68, including eight half-centuries.
On the occasion of the RCB star's 39th birthday, fans took to social media platforms to extend special wishes for him. Here are some of them:
Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in the upcoming MLC 2023
Faf du Plessis has reunited with the Super Kings family as he will lead their franchise (Texas Super Kings) in the upcoming Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) in the USA. Several prominent players like Devon Conway, David Miller, and Dwayne Bravo will play alongside him in the tournament.
Here is the complete schedule for Texas Super Kings with the match timings in IST:
Match 1: July 14 - Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.
Match 5: July 17 - Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.
Match 7: July 18 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.
Match 10: July 22 - Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.
Match 14: July 25 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.