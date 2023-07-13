"He's the best human being in RCB"- Special wishes pour in from fans as Faf du Plessis turns 39

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to former South African captain Faf du Plessis as he turned 39 today (July 13). The Proteas batter retired from Test cricket in 2021 but is yet to bid adieu to white-ball formats. However, the South African selectors ignored him for both the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups despite his availability.

Du Plessis is still an active participant in IPL. After a successful association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the last decade, Faf Du Plessis moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022. After singing him at the mega-auction, RCB appointed him as their captain.

Under his leadership, RCB has managed to reach playoffs in 2022 but unfortunately lost in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals. The Bangalore franchise started well in IPL 2023, but their form tapered off later, which resulted in a 6th-place finish in the points table.

Faf du Plessis was phenomenal this year for RCB and ended up as the second-highest scorer of the season behind Shubman Gill. Across 14 matches, he amassed 730 runs at an average of 56.15 and an impressive strike rate of 153.68, including eight half-centuries.

On the occasion of the RCB star's 39th birthday, fans took to social media platforms to extend special wishes for him. Here are some of them:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns - 11,198 runs in International cricket.

- 23 hundreds in International cricket.

- IPL winner with CSK.

- CL T20 winner with CSK.

- POTM in IPL 2021 final.



Happy birthday to one of the greatest ever in the Modern Era, Faf Du Plessis. - 11,198 runs in International cricket.- 23 hundreds in International cricket.- IPL winner with CSK.- CL T20 winner with CSK.- POTM in IPL 2021 final. Happy birthday to one of the greatest ever in the Modern Era, Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/X9Gq5144FC

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA



Have a lekker Birthday Entertainment of the highest order as former captain Faf du Plessis grabs a T20I centuryHave a lekker Birthday @faf1307 Entertainment of the highest order as former captain Faf du Plessis grabs a T20I century 🎆Have a lekker Birthday @faf1307 🎂 https://t.co/PICw3jDeYL

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Happy birthday, Faf Du Plessis!



The captain of RCB, the former star of CSK, one of the finest from South Africa. Produced a season of 730 runs with RCB at the age of almost 39. The hero of CSK and SA on many occasions. Happy birthday, Faf Du Plessis!The captain of RCB, the former star of CSK, one of the finest from South Africa. Produced a season of 730 runs with RCB at the age of almost 39. The hero of CSK and SA on many occasions. https://t.co/0GjQ7FP7RT

` @rahulmsd_91



“I have always thought that MS Dhoni is the GOAT but after playing with Kohli at RCB, I realised I was right.”



Happy Birthday Faf Du Plessis Faf Du Plessis“I have always thought that MS Dhoni is the GOAT but after playing with Kohli at RCB, I realised I was right.”Happy Birthday Faf Du Plessis Faf Du Plessis“I have always thought that MS Dhoni is the GOAT but after playing with Kohli at RCB, I realised I was right.”Happy Birthday Faf Du Plessis💛 https://t.co/DOcYx8DzqP

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation



☆ 2022 : Joburg Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their Captain



☆ 2023 : Texas Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their Captain



Happy Birthday !! Faf Du Plessis ☆ 2011 : Chennai Super Kings Bought Uncapped Player Faf Du Plessis☆ 2022 : Joburg Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their Captain☆ 2023 : Texas Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their CaptainHappy Birthday !! Faf Du Plessis @faf1307 ☆ 2011 : Chennai Super Kings Bought Uncapped Player Faf Du Plessis 💛☆ 2022 : Joburg Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their Captain 💛 ☆ 2023 : Texas Super Kings Announced Faf Du Plessis As Their Captain 💛Happy Birthday !! Faf Du Plessis @faf1307 https://t.co/rNpRahUnUJ

Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ @CricSuperFan 🥳



#WhistlePodu | @faf1307 | #Yellove

📸: IPL / BCCI Super Birthday Wishes to our Faf Du Plessis, One of the most loved Overseas Player to have played for CSK, sending in all the best wishes for leading Texas Super Kings in MLC Tournament, Happy Birthday Faf !!📸: IPL / BCCI Super Birthday Wishes to our Faf Du Plessis, One of the most loved Overseas Player to have played for CSK, sending in all the best wishes for leading Texas Super Kings in MLC Tournament, Happy Birthday Faf !! 💛🥳#WhistlePodu | @faf1307 | #Yellove📸: IPL / BCCI https://t.co/PlaqWwE5XC

Gills @gpricey23 🏏 Who could forget Faf du Plessis's test Debut against Australia, he made a 100 to save the test for us! Legendary!! Happy birthday Faf #CricketTwitter Who could forget Faf du Plessis's test Debut against Australia, he made a 100 to save the test for us! Legendary!! Happy birthday Faf #CricketTwitter 🇿🇦🔥🏏 https://t.co/okHrmQ7ctB

Gills @gpricey23 Happy birthday to Faf du Plessis, I'll never forget what a great captain he was to KG and the way he motivated and believed in him. Inspired KG to become the best in the word. Great guy and player. Enjoy your day and thank you. 🥳 #CricketTwitter Happy birthday to Faf du Plessis, I'll never forget what a great captain he was to KG and the way he motivated and believed in him. Inspired KG to become the best in the word. Great guy and player. Enjoy your day and thank you. 🥳 #CricketTwitter 🏏🇿🇦 https://t.co/9ju3vexzOG

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Faf Du Plessis - One of the best Batsman of this generation. He is one of the greatest fielders of all time. First South African to have scored hundred in all formats. One of the finest captain for SA. Won 2 times IPL. Captain of RCB.



A very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis. Faf Du Plessis - One of the best Batsman of this generation. He is one of the greatest fielders of all time. First South African to have scored hundred in all formats. One of the finest captain for SA. Won 2 times IPL. Captain of RCB. A very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/FeqE8iXL0A

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Here, wishing our RCB Skipper faf du plessis a very Happy Birthday. Here, wishing our RCB Skipper faf du plessis a very Happy Birthday. ❤️ https://t.co/gvM1uDiI5v

Raveen Kumar @RaveenK91443811 A legend player from former CSK player who always gave his best in the cricket field RCB team captain faf du plessis wish you a very very very happy birthday A legend player from former CSK player who always gave his best in the cricket field RCB team captain faf du plessis wish you a very very very happy birthday 💐💐💐💐 https://t.co/DdqzBdpIZQ

𐍃𐌵𐌱𐌷𐌻𐌽𐌺𐌻𐍂 @Suvhu0854 Faf Du Plessis - One of the best Batsman of this generation. He is one of the greatest fielders of all time. First South African to have scored hundred in all formats. One of the finest captain for SA. Won 2 times IPL. Captain of RCB.



A very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis. Faf Du Plessis - One of the best Batsman of this generation. He is one of the greatest fielders of all time. First South African to have scored hundred in all formats. One of the finest captain for SA. Won 2 times IPL. Captain of RCB. A very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/alvrycIT4u

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 Wishing a very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis!



-The captain of RCB

-A former star of CSK

-A finest batter for South Africa.

-He produced a remarkable season of 730 runs with RCB (at 39 of age) Wishing a very happy birthday to Faf Du Plessis! -The captain of RCB -A former star of CSK-A finest batter for South Africa.-He produced a remarkable season of 730 runs with RCB (at 39 of age) https://t.co/o1AAT3uxLE

Revathy @revathyharini

CSK were at 62-6 at one stage,Faf Duplessis played a Masterclass inning to take us into the final.

#WhistlePodu @TexasSuperKings Happy Birthday Faf @faf1307 #fafduplessis masterclass 67* vs SRH in 2018 playoffs was one of the best knocks by any player under pressure.CSK were at 62-6 at one stage,Faf Duplessis played a Masterclass inning to take us into the final. Happy Birthday Faf @faf1307 🥹💛 #fafduplessis masterclass 67* vs SRH in 2018 playoffs was one of the best knocks by any player under pressure.CSK were at 62-6 at one stage,Faf Duplessis played a Masterclass inning to take us into the final.#WhistlePodu @TexasSuperKings https://t.co/3Iy3Omtg5c

Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in the upcoming MLC 2023

Faf du Plessis has reunited with the Super Kings family as he will lead their franchise (Texas Super Kings) in the upcoming Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) in the USA. Several prominent players like Devon Conway, David Miller, and Dwayne Bravo will play alongside him in the tournament.

Here is the complete schedule for Texas Super Kings with the match timings in IST:

Match 1: July 14 - Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 5: July 17 - Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.

Match 7: July 18 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 10: July 22 - Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 14: July 25 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Poll : 0 votes