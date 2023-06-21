Create

"He is special with the bat!!"- Fans erupt as Michael Leask's blinder helps Scotland stun Ireland in last-ball thriller

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jun 21, 2023 21:37 IST
Michael Leask ce;ebrates after hitting the winning runs (P.C.:Twitter)

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask stepped up under pressure to hand his team two crucial points against Ireland in a last-ball thriller during the league phase of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Leask walked out to bat when Scotland were in a precarious situation at 152/7. However, he launched a counter-attack and scored an unbeaten 91 runs off just 61 balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see such a close game and hailed Michael Leask for his incredible contribution. Here are some of the reactions:

MICHAEL LEASK, THE HERO OF SCOTLAND.Chasing 287 runs against Ireland, team was 152/7 then the hero arrived and smashed 91*(61) - won the game by just 1 wicket. What a game. https://t.co/Ohnbd88hty
Leask One man Show🔥What a Win for Scotland ✅#SCOVSIRE #ICCWorldCupQualifiers https://t.co/kbGRpsR4tq
Scotland beats Ireland in the last ball thriller 🥵 Campher’s knock ain’t enough for Ireland, they made a comeback but Leask had diff plans.
Ohh no Ireland!How many times they lost suc close games in last 1.5 years...And leask inning was totally superb today...World cup format needs to be changed and these all teams deserved to be there
Michael Leask have just played an insane knock to win it for Scotland with 1 wicket left.Insanely close match and tells us a lot how much of a calamity it was to reduce number of teams from WC.These teams are all too good.
WHAT A INNINGS MICHAEL LEASK WHAT A OVER AGAINST LITTLE👀#scotland#scovsire https://t.co/YbfHQr8Mi5
Wow Scotland v Ireland - WHAT a finish!! Scotland holding their nerve and brilliant from Michael Leask!
Kevin O'Brien like stuff this from Leask, unbelievable. Heartbreak for Ireland, don't see how they will qualify for the World Cup now. They are a better team than what they have shown in the qualifiers. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Another day Leask was left with plenty to do by his teammates. Lad is a proper player #CWC23
CRAZYYYYYYY GAME THIS, THE EBBS AND FLOW THROUGHOUT WAS MAGNIFICENT. MICHAEL LEASK AND MARK WATT does it for scotland. Ireland just couldnt buy a win right now. #IREvSCO
Michael Leask. He has done it so many times in the last 2-3 years. This is not surprising at all. He is special with the bat!! #CWCQualifier

Scotland seemed down and out until Michael Leask came to the crease

A sensational hundred from Curtis Campher allowed Ireland to recover from a horrible situation to reach 286/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, Christopher McBride hit a half-century, but the Scots just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

This probably gave Michael Leask the license to play aggressively without the fear of being dismissed. It seemed to free him up as he unleashed some incredible shots. Chris Greaves (20) and Mark Watt (47) made some vital contributions too and helped Leask play his natural game.

Later, Leask had to increase the level of risky shots as Scotland kept on losing wickets. Safyaan Sharif was dismissed in the last over and that made the game even more interesting.

However, with two runs needed off the final ball, Leask got an inside edge that went past the wicketkeeper and into the boundary to seal the win. The batter's reaction was enough to suggest the enormity of the achievement as Scotland had truly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

As far as Ireland are concerned, this loss would hurt them as it was a game they should have won convincingly. Their points tally still reads zero after two games.

