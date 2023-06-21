"He is special with the bat!!"- Fans erupt as Michael Leask's blinder helps Scotland stun Ireland in last-ball thriller

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask stepped up under pressure to hand his team two crucial points against Ireland in a last-ball thriller during the league phase of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
Leask walked out to bat when Scotland were in a precarious situation at 152/7. However, he launched a counter-attack and scored an unbeaten 91 runs off just 61 balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Scotland seemed down and out until Michael Leask came to the crease
A sensational hundred from Curtis Campher allowed Ireland to recover from a horrible situation to reach 286/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, Christopher McBride hit a half-century, but the Scots just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.
This probably gave Michael Leask the license to play aggressively without the fear of being dismissed. It seemed to free him up as he unleashed some incredible shots. Chris Greaves (20) and Mark Watt (47) made some vital contributions too and helped Leask play his natural game.
Later, Leask had to increase the level of risky shots as Scotland kept on losing wickets. Safyaan Sharif was dismissed in the last over and that made the game even more interesting.
However, with two runs needed off the final ball, Leask got an inside edge that went past the wicketkeeper and into the boundary to seal the win. The batter's reaction was enough to suggest the enormity of the achievement as Scotland had truly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
As far as Ireland are concerned, this loss would hurt them as it was a game they should have won convincingly. Their points tally still reads zero after two games.
