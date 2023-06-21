"He is special with the bat!!"- Fans erupt as Michael Leask's blinder helps Scotland stun Ireland in last-ball thriller

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask stepped up under pressure to hand his team two crucial points against Ireland in a last-ball thriller during the league phase of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Leask walked out to bat when Scotland were in a precarious situation at 152/7. However, he launched a counter-attack and scored an unbeaten 91 runs off just 61 balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see such a close game and hailed Michael Leask for his incredible contribution. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MICHAEL LEASK, THE HERO OF SCOTLAND.



Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Scotland beats Ireland in the last ball thriller 🥵 Campher’s knock ain’t enough for Ireland, they made a comeback but Leask had diff plans. Scotland beats Ireland in the last ball thriller 🥵 Campher’s knock ain’t enough for Ireland, they made a comeback but Leask had diff plans.

Abhishek AB @ABsay_ek Ohh no Ireland!



How many times they lost suc close games in last 1.5 years...



And leask inning was totally superb today...



Abdullah @abdullahhammad4 Michael Leask have just played an insane knock to win it for Scotland with 1 wicket left.

Insanely close match and tells us a lot how much of a calamity it was to reduce number of teams from WC.

Melissa Story @melissagstory Wow Scotland v Ireland - WHAT a finish!! Scotland holding their nerve and brilliant from Michael Leask! Wow Scotland v Ireland - WHAT a finish!! Scotland holding their nerve and brilliant from Michael Leask!

Cricket Tamizhan @CricketTamizhan Another day Leask was left with plenty to do by his teammates. Lad is a proper player #CWC23 Another day Leask was left with plenty to do by his teammates. Lad is a proper player #CWC23

Better call Anish @bettercallanish CRAZYYYYYYY GAME THIS, THE EBBS AND FLOW THROUGHOUT WAS MAGNIFICENT. MICHAEL LEASK AND MARK WATT does it for scotland. Ireland just couldnt buy a win right now. #IREvSCO CRAZYYYYYYY GAME THIS, THE EBBS AND FLOW THROUGHOUT WAS MAGNIFICENT. MICHAEL LEASK AND MARK WATT does it for scotland. Ireland just couldnt buy a win right now. #IREvSCO

Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World @Emerging_96 Michael Leask. He has done it so many times in the last 2-3 years. This is not surprising at all. He is special with the bat!! #CWCQualifier Michael Leask. He has done it so many times in the last 2-3 years. This is not surprising at all. He is special with the bat!! #CWCQualifier

Scotland seemed down and out until Michael Leask came to the crease

A sensational hundred from Curtis Campher allowed Ireland to recover from a horrible situation to reach 286/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, Christopher McBride hit a half-century, but the Scots just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

This probably gave Michael Leask the license to play aggressively without the fear of being dismissed. It seemed to free him up as he unleashed some incredible shots. Chris Greaves (20) and Mark Watt (47) made some vital contributions too and helped Leask play his natural game.

Later, Leask had to increase the level of risky shots as Scotland kept on losing wickets. Safyaan Sharif was dismissed in the last over and that made the game even more interesting.

However, with two runs needed off the final ball, Leask got an inside edge that went past the wicketkeeper and into the boundary to seal the win. The batter's reaction was enough to suggest the enormity of the achievement as Scotland had truly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

As far as Ireland are concerned, this loss would hurt them as it was a game they should have won convincingly. Their points tally still reads zero after two games.

