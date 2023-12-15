"He is here to stay" - Fans react as Aamer Jamal takes 6 wickets on debut in 1st AUS vs PAK Test

Pakistani pacer Aamer Jamal shone on his Test debut, picking up a brilliant six-wicket haul in the first innings of the ongoing series opener against Australia in Perth.

Jamal became the 14th Pakistani bowler to bag a fifer on Test debut. The talented seamer helped the Men in Green power their way back into the contest following Australian opener David Warner's stunning 164-run knock.

The 27-year-old conceded 111 runs while claiming six scalps in 20.2 overs. Jamal earned widespread praise on social media for his bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, with Warner's 26th Test ton helping the hosts get off to a brilliant start.

Mitchell Marsh also contributed with a crucial 90-run knock as Australia were ultimately bowled out for 487.

While Jamal finished with six wickets, Khurram Shahzad claimed two scalps, with Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashram picking up one wicket apiece.

Aamer Jamal dismissed Alex Carey with an unplayable delivery on Day 2 of 1st AUS vs PAK Test

Aamer Jamal dismissed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Day 2 to provide Pakistan with their maiden breakthrough of the day. The southpaw was completely undone by Jamal's spectacular delivery.

On the final ball of the 97th over of Australia's first innings, Jamal pitched one on the full length around the off stump. The ball nipped off the seam to beat Carey's outside edge before onto the stumps.

With the dismissal, Jamal broke the dangerous 90-run stand between Carey and Mitchell Marsh. Apart from Carey, he also took the wickets of David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

It is worth mentioning that Jamal claimed the sixth-best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler on Test debut.