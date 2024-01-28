"He took trolling seriously" - Fans erupt as Tom Hartley takes a 7-wicket haul on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England's left-arm spinner Tom Hartley shone with the ball on debut, bagging a stunning seven-wicket haul on Day 4 of the recently concluded Test series opener against India in Hyderabad.

With India requiring 231 runs to win in the fourth innings, the onus was on England's spin bowlers to put their side in a commanding position. Hartley, who received a lot of criticism for his ordinary bowling in India's first innings, made amends by delivering a sensational performance.

The 25-year-old's seven-wicket haul helped England bundle out India for just 202 runs and secure a brilliant 28-run victory. Hartley earned widespread praise on social media for his bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Tom Hartley also chipped in with a useful contribution with the bat on Day 4, scoring 34 runs. Ollie Pope was the top batting performer for the visitors in the innings, mustering 196 runs.

"I didn't have to bowl as fast as I thought" - Tom Hartley on changing tactics after watching Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowl

Tom Hartley spoke about how his knock with the bat helped him get a better understanding of the Hyderabad pitch, which proved useful when he came to bowl in the fourth innings.

He also admitted that he realized that he did not need to bowl fast in these conditions after seeing Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the match. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Tom Hartley said:

"It's unbelievable, will not sink in for a while to be honest. I don't think there was a lot of help, I had to keep a cool head. It was a tough one (on the first innings bowling effort), it didn't spin as much as I thought, and I had a chat with Stokes, McCullum and the team management. The dressing room has great vibes, it's a fantastic dressing room, one of the best. It's just the Stokes way, just bowl into the surface and we came out on top today.

"Getting a few runs always helps (on his second innings batting effort), it also helped me get to know about the pitch a lot more. Just unbelievable to be honest. I didn't have to bowl as fast as I thought (in the first innings), watching Ash and Jadeja, we knew we could take some time - change the length and the trajectory when we bowled for the second time," he concluded.

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Ollie Pope was named the Player of the Match for his incredible batting performance.

