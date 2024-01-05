"He will finish Haris Rauf's career" - Fans react to Aamer Jamal's brilliant 6-wicket haul in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistani pacer Aamer Jamal's dream run in his debut Test series continued as he delivered another spectacular bowling performance in the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia.

Australia were bowled out for 299 in the first innings, handing the Men in Green a slender 14-run lead. Jamal was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, bagging a stunning six-wicket haul, his second of the series.

The 27-year-old struck for the first time in the 44th over, removing the well-set Usman Khawaja for 47. Travis Head was his second victim, with Jamal running through Australia's lower order, taking all of the last four wickets by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

Jamal was lauded by several fans on social media for his fantastic bowling performance.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Jamal also dazzled the viewers with his batting exploits in the Test. Walking out to bat at No. 9, he scored 82 runs off 97 deliveries, helping Pakistan post 313.

"I am over the moon now" - Aamer Jamal on his stellar performance in Sydney Test

Speaking to the broadcasters following his six-wicket haul in Sydney, Aamer Jamal expressed his delight over his wonderful performances.

He recalled how he used to watch the Pakistani team play while growing up. Jamal also stated that skipper Shan Masood and the team management have backed him a lot in his maiden series.

"I am over the moon now. Feeling proud to be representing my country at such level and performing for them. This is wonderful achievement for me. It's been so long, I still remember those days when I came to watch the Pakistan team's games and now I represent my country. I just back myself every time. Even if I concede runs, I back myself. When you try to get wicket, you give boundaries as well," he said.

"Captain, vice-captain, coaching staff—they've been giving me confidence. They wanted me to bowl the way I was bowling. We were seven down for 227, that partnership with Mir Hamza brought us back into the game and we are even a couple of runs ahead of them," Jamal added.

While Australia have pocketed the three-match series by claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead, Pakistan still have a lot to play for as they look to secure their first Test victory Down Under in 29 years.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App