"He will go with one fast bowler less" - Former coach's huge prediction on Team India's playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar expects the side to drop one fast bowler to draft in Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven for the second ODI against Australia. Nayar said spinners taking two out of the three Aussie wickets to fall in Perth might prompt coach Gautam Gambhir to bring in Kuldeep.

The exclusion of the left-arm wrist-spinner surprised many, given that he recently took 17 wickets in the Men in Blue's victorious Asia Cup campaign. While Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took one wicket each in the first ODI, the tourists couldn't make enough inroads as Australia won the rain-affected 26-over contest by seven wickets.

When asked by Jatin Sapru about Kuldeep, the 44-year-old said on Star Sports:

"Let me make a guess. I'll take a guess. There's just going to be one replacement in the next match. I think Kuldeep Yadav will come in and one fast bowler will miss out is my understanding of it. He (captain Shubman Gill) will still want batting depth. He will still go one fast bowler less because even in game when the ball was seaming, swinging and doing a bit, Axar Patel picked up a wicket, Washington Sundar picked up a wicket and the sole wicket that a fast bowler got was Arshdeep Singh."

Harshit Rana could be the one to make way for the wrist-spinner if the visitors choose to change the bowling unit. The right-arm pacer went wicketless in his four overs on Sunday, October 19, giving away 27 runs, and was off the radar for most of his spell.

"India will need Kuldeep Yadav post the 15 to the 35-over mark" - Abhishek Nayar

Kuldeep Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same discussion, Nayar said the conditions in Adelaide should suit Kuldeep and that he will get the pace off the pitch, claiming that the biggest threat to Australia will be the left-arm wrist-spinner.

"He understands, India understands and someone like Shubman Gill understands that India's biggest strength or threat sitting in that Australian dressing room is Kuldeep Yadav. Because now you have to pick the ball through his wrist and understand that he is going to get pace off the pitch. The conditions are going to suit him and I feel India will need Kuldeep Yadav post the 15 to the 35-over mark for someone to pick wickets because remember there is no Varun Chakravarthy," Nayar said.

"This Varun Chakravarthy-Kuldeep Yadav combination is why they were so successful in the Champions Trophy and also when they played England in India. So, there may be a thought process and you may see Kuldeep Yadav come in," he added.

The visitors had beaten Australia the last time the two sides faced off in an ODI in Adelaide.

