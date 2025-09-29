"Head and shoulders above anyone else" - Robin Uthappa's massive praise for Team India star after Asia Cup 2025 Final win over Pakistan

Former India wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa hailed Tilak Varma for his match-winning fifty in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The left-handed batter struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries under pressure to help the Men in Blue chase down the target with two balls to spare.

Ad

Tilak Verma came out to bat after India lost two wickets against the new ball. He had to absorb pressure, and played a crucial role in stabilising the innings alongside Sanju Samson. The youngster then put up another important partnership with Shivam Dube to take India close to the target. He kept his composure right till the end to score boundaries on a regular basis and put the opposition under pressure.

Ad

Trending

Robin Uthappa hailed Tilak Varma's ability to absorb pressure and termed him a big-match player.

"At no stage (on Pakistan's chances of winning). When we lost three wickets in the powerplay, it was not good. When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, it pegs you back statistically. That partnership between Sanju and Tilak was crucial. You needed one guy to stand up and be a hero, and Tilak, I think, is head and shoulders above anyone else in the tournament. He has done really well for India in big games, he absorbs pressure really really well," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"From the get-go, the intention was to take it deep. So, Tilak took his time to get in, score the odd boundary here and there," he added.

Tilak Varma was adjudged player of the match for his exceptional display, and he ends the Asia Cup 2025 as India's second-highest run-scorer, behind Abhishek Sharma.

"They needed that partnership after Sanju got out" - Robin Uthappa highlights importance of Shivam Dube's cameo in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube was slotted back into the side after being rested against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. In the injured Hardik Pandya's absence, he had an extended role as he took the new ball. He chipped in with a decent spell of 0-23 off three overs, and a crucial cameo of 33 runs off 22 deliveries, which included two fours and two sixes.

Ad

"India did have Rinku Singh and Axar Patel behind Shivam Dube, but they needed that partnership after Sanju got out. Because at that point if you lose back-to-back wickets, it would have been dangerous. So, you needed someone to absorb the pressure, take the game till the end, and also take the pressure off Tilak," Uthappa said.

Team India are next scheduled to play a two-match home Test series against West Indies, beginning from October 2 onwards, which will be followed by a white-ball tour of Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news