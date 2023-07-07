"Head and shoulders above Bumrah and Rabada" - Twitter hails Pat Cummins as Aussie captain takes first fifer in England

Pat Cummins sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy after taking his first five-wicket haul in England on the third day of the Headingley Test in Ashes 2023.
The Australian captain had already dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook on Thursday. He got his team off to a flier by dismissing Joe Root on just the second delivery on Friday with a wobble seam ball that took the edge off his bad to slips.
Moeen Ali fell to an obvious short-ball trap to become his fourth wicket. Mark Wood, who had dismissed Cummins with a steamy yorker in the first innings, hit him for a six in the 44th over but edged a bouncer to mid-wicket.
Fans on Twitter reacted by calling him a 'clutch' player and comparing him as better to India's Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. The following are the best reactions:
Cummins managed to take his sixth wicket of the innings as well, dismissing Stuart Broad off a bouncer, taking the spell to 6/91.
The fast bowler has taken most of the responsibility of bowling the difficult overs so far. Soon after his fifth wicket, he brought on off-spinner Todd Murphy to the attack from the other end. The plan almost worked but Mitchell Starc and then Murphy himself dropped Ben Stokes on consecutive balls.
The English captain was dismissed on 80 off 108 by Murphy, and Australia took the lead of 26 runs in the first innings. You can catch all live action here.
Pat Cummins' excellent record in England
Before this Test, Cummins had 43 wickets in England at a stunning average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 45.16. He had two four-fers and three-wicket hauls at every venue he had played at. This five-wicket haul only justified his brilliance.