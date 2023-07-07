"Head and shoulders above Bumrah and Rabada" - Twitter hails Pat Cummins as Aussie captain takes first fifer in England

Pat Cummins sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy after taking his first five-wicket haul in England on the third day of the Headingley Test in Ashes 2023.

The Australian captain had already dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook on Thursday. He got his team off to a flier by dismissing Joe Root on just the second delivery on Friday with a wobble seam ball that took the edge off his bad to slips.

Moeen Ali fell to an obvious short-ball trap to become his fourth wicket. Mark Wood, who had dismissed Cummins with a steamy yorker in the first innings, hit him for a six in the 44th over but edged a bouncer to mid-wicket.

Fans on Twitter reacted by calling him a 'clutch' player and comparing him as better to India's Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. The following are the best reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns FIVE WICKET HAUL FOR PAT CUMMINS!!!



9th in Test cricket, What a phenomenal spell by Captain, took the backbones of England's middle order. FIVE WICKET HAUL FOR PAT CUMMINS!!!9th in Test cricket, What a phenomenal spell by Captain, took the backbones of England's middle order. https://t.co/Z5oqUzIQ7l

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Fun while it lasted. Pat Cummins has a five-fer, and I think it's fair to say he is well worth it. Fun while it lasted. Pat Cummins has a five-fer, and I think it's fair to say he is well worth it.

cricketingview @cricketingview Pat Cummins finally has a 5 wicket haul in ENG. He's got 46 wickets in 9 Tests in ENG, at 22 apiece. Pat Cummins finally has a 5 wicket haul in ENG. He's got 46 wickets in 9 Tests in ENG, at 22 apiece.

Abdullah @abdullahhammad4 That's the six fer for Patrick James Cummins.

I have been short of words now to praise him.

That's his 14th wicket of the series and he's leading Aus from front himself here.

He's been relentless here.

That's the six fer for Patrick James Cummins.

I have been short of words now to praise him.

That's his 14th wicket of the series and he's leading Aus from front himself here.

He's been relentless here.

That's remarkable fitness, stamina and bowling quality.

Dre Harrison @Dre_WTF1



Unrelated note: Pat Cummins is a genuinely lovely bloke, the best test bowler in the world and devastatingly handsome.

LABUSHAME @SMUDGE4549 England watching Pat Cummins bowl England watching Pat Cummins bowl https://t.co/EoEyG1NNd8

PRATH @PSKdVic Huge appreciation for captain Cummins here... Only pacer to play wtc final n all 3 tests so far bowling pure fire n now a five for Well done mate #ashes Huge appreciation for captain Cummins here... Only pacer to play wtc final n all 3 tests so far bowling pure fire n now a five for Well done mate #ashes

Letsgobabysuu @letsgoobabyyy He’s definitely top 3 imo. @CricCrazyJohns People really said that he isn’t a good test bowler after a couple of bad test gamesHe’s definitely top 3 imo. @CricCrazyJohns People really said that he isn’t a good test bowler after a couple of bad test games 😭 He’s definitely top 3 imo.

Andy @Suburbia3121 @RudiEdsall @GregBaum @pgker Have internally debated if Cummins may surpass McGrath when he’s done. If he keeps going like this, it’s going to be at the very least a tough decision. @RudiEdsall @GregBaum @pgker Have internally debated if Cummins may surpass McGrath when he’s done. If he keeps going like this, it’s going to be at the very least a tough decision.

XiSimping @PresidentCCP1 Tbh Pat Cummins in Test Cricket > Joe Root/ Smith/ Kohli / Babar. Tbh Pat Cummins in Test Cricket > Joe Root/ Smith/ Kohli / Babar.

cutiee @youisthebecausw Pat cummins is soo soo underrated and under appreciated captain and bowler . Always gives you key wickets What a clutch bowler Pat cummins is soo soo underrated and under appreciated captain and bowler . Always gives you key wickets What a clutch bowler https://t.co/hzW8nB8LJn

. @sarcasticnerd0 Pat Cummins surpasses Brett Lee not just in terms of talent but also in looks. Pat Cummins surpasses Brett Lee not just in terms of talent but also in looks. https://t.co/e60QJ9j6tb

Greg Baum @GregBaum

#Ashes2023 Lillee and McGrath are the best two Australian fast bowlers of my lifetime. But if Cummins had not lost more than five years to injury, he might have them covered already. Lillee and McGrath are the best two Australian fast bowlers of my lifetime. But if Cummins had not lost more than five years to injury, he might have them covered already.#Ashes2023

Mustafa @Mustafasays_ Pat Cummins get unreal disrespect everytime when he's compared with Bumrah and Rabada he's head and shoulders above everyone. Pat Cummins get unreal disrespect everytime when he's compared with Bumrah and Rabada he's head and shoulders above everyone.

Cummins managed to take his sixth wicket of the innings as well, dismissing Stuart Broad off a bouncer, taking the spell to 6/91.

The fast bowler has taken most of the responsibility of bowling the difficult overs so far. Soon after his fifth wicket, he brought on off-spinner Todd Murphy to the attack from the other end. The plan almost worked but Mitchell Starc and then Murphy himself dropped Ben Stokes on consecutive balls.

The English captain was dismissed on 80 off 108 by Murphy, and Australia took the lead of 26 runs in the first innings. You can catch all live action here.

Pat Cummins' excellent record in England

Before this Test, Cummins had 43 wickets in England at a stunning average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 45.16. He had two four-fers and three-wicket hauls at every venue he had played at. This five-wicket haul only justified his brilliance.

