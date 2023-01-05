"High time Dasun Shanaka gets England citizenship and bag his share of ₹16 crore" - Twitter reacts as 'unsold' IPL player destroys Indian bowling

Dasun Shanaka played one of the greatest T20I knocks by a Sri Lankan cricketer earlier on Thursday in Pune. Playing against a young Indian bowling lineup, Shanaka raced to 56 runs off just 22 deliveries, smacking two fours and six sixes.
India won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The visitors got off to a great start as Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka added 80 runs for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. India made a comeback after breaking the opening partnership.
After 16 overs, Sri Lanka were down to 138/6 and it seemed like even 170 would be a decent score from thereon. However, Dasun Shanaka had other plans. The Sri Lankan skipper took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners, smashing the fastest fifty by a Sri Lankan in men's T20I matches. His half-century guided Sri Lanka to 206/6 in their 20 overs.
Fans should note that Shanaka remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, which took place in December last year. Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to Dasun's brilliance against India after remaining unsold at the auction:
Dasun Shanaka hit 3 sixes in the last over bowled by Shivam Mavi
Youngster Shivam Mavi retained his place in the Indian playing XI after picking up four wickets on his T20I debut in Mumbai. However, Mavi could not replicate his heroics in Pune as Dasun Shanaka smashed three sixes off the final over bowled by him. Mavi ended the innings with figures of 0/53.
Shanaka also whacked a four and a six in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, who ended with embarrassing figures of 0/37 in two overs. India now need 207 runs to win the second T20I and gain an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.
