"High time Dasun Shanaka gets England citizenship and bag his share of ₹16 crore" - Twitter reacts as 'unsold' IPL player destroys Indian bowling

Dasun Shanaka played one of the greatest T20I knocks by a Sri Lankan cricketer earlier on Thursday in Pune. Playing against a young Indian bowling lineup, Shanaka raced to 56 runs off just 22 deliveries, smacking two fours and six sixes.

India won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The visitors got off to a great start as Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka added 80 runs for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. India made a comeback after breaking the opening partnership.

After 16 overs, Sri Lanka were down to 138/6 and it seemed like even 170 would be a decent score from thereon. However, Dasun Shanaka had other plans. The Sri Lankan skipper took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners, smashing the fastest fifty by a Sri Lankan in men's T20I matches. His half-century guided Sri Lanka to 206/6 in their 20 overs.

Fans should note that Shanaka remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, which took place in December last year. Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to Dasun's brilliance against India after remaining unsold at the auction:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire High time Dasun Shanaka gets a England citizenship and bag his share of 16 cr in IPL cause that was some crazy innings. High time Dasun Shanaka gets a England citizenship and bag his share of 16 cr in IPL cause that was some crazy innings.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Dasun Shanaka not having an IPL contract is actually cruel, he is an amazing slogger in death overs and can bowl a few decent overs too. #INDvSL Dasun Shanaka not having an IPL contract is actually cruel, he is an amazing slogger in death overs and can bowl a few decent overs too. #INDvSL

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav Dasun Shanaka is so impressive in Asian conditions. I am pretty certain IPL teams have missed a trick by not picking him. #INDvsSL Dasun Shanaka is so impressive in Asian conditions. I am pretty certain IPL teams have missed a trick by not picking him. #INDvsSL

Dasun Shanaka against India in this series:



- 45 (27).

- 56* (22).



- 45 (27).
- 56* (22).

- He's an absolute gun hitter in the final overs, it's unfortunate that he's gone unsold in the IPL auction.

Dasun Shanaka in the last 5 innings against India in T20I:



47*(19)

74*(38)

33*(18)

45(27)

56*(22)



47*(19)
74*(38)
33*(18)
45(27)
56*(22)

Still he doesn't have an IPL contract.

arfan @Im__Arfan Ain't from eng, aus, SA.. so all Shanaka needed to do is bowling consistently even if it's 2 trash overs, he could've bagged an IPL contract. Ain't from eng, aus, SA.. so all Shanaka needed to do is bowling consistently even if it's 2 trash overs, he could've bagged an IPL contract.

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



Don't know why franchises ignore such a special multi-utility talent



#CricketTwitter

#INDvsSL Shanaka Should be in IPLDon't know why franchises ignore such a special multi-utility talent Shanaka Should be in IPLDon't know why franchises ignore such a special multi-utility talent#CricketTwitter#INDvsSL

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat On commentary, Sanga just said that lack of clarity on player availability from SL was a factor behind Shanaka not getting picked up in the IPL On commentary, Sanga just said that lack of clarity on player availability from SL was a factor behind Shanaka not getting picked up in the IPL

YasH @Freak_Cricketer You can't fool me



Shanaka>>>>Any other OS batter that has been sold in The IPL Auction.



So unfortunate that he went unsold You can't fool meShanaka>>>>Any other OS batter that has been sold in The IPL Auction.So unfortunate that he went unsold

Saurabh Jayaswal @criccrazy100rbh

Harry Brook who hasn't played in India till date goes for millions

And Dhasun Shanaka Goes Unsold @CricCrazyJohns IPL seems to be funny sometimes:-Harry Brook who hasn't played in India till date goes for millionsAnd Dhasun Shanaka Goes Unsold @CricCrazyJohns IPL seems to be funny sometimes:-Harry Brook who hasn't played in India till date goes for millionsAnd Dhasun Shanaka Goes Unsold https://t.co/kX3WdDylST

Aditya @Adityakrsaha I just don't understand why and how Dasun Shanaka keep getting unsold in IPL even after performing so well, especially in and against India. I just don't understand why and how Dasun Shanaka keep getting unsold in IPL even after performing so well, especially in and against India.

Dasun Shanaka hit 3 sixes in the last over bowled by Shivam Mavi

Youngster Shivam Mavi retained his place in the Indian playing XI after picking up four wickets on his T20I debut in Mumbai. However, Mavi could not replicate his heroics in Pune as Dasun Shanaka smashed three sixes off the final over bowled by him. Mavi ended the innings with figures of 0/53.

Shanaka also whacked a four and a six in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, who ended with embarrassing figures of 0/37 in two overs. India now need 207 runs to win the second T20I and gain an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

You can follow the live scorecard of the IND vs SL T20I here.

