"His batting artistry knows no bounds" - Twitter hails Steve Smith for magnificent knock in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Australian star Steve Smith returned to his usual best with a blistering 74 off 61 deliveries in the third and final ODI against India at Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The 34-year-old struggled in the opening two games with scores of 41 and 0, following his return after missing the entire South African tour with a wrist injury. However, Smith rediscovered his rhythm in the third game. His knock included eight boundaries and a maximum as the former captain overcame extreme heat and humidity to propel Australia into a formidable position.

Smith also became the fourth-fastest Australian cricketer and 17th overall from the country to complete 5,000 ODI runs during his scintillating batting display. He reached the landmark in his 129th innings, behind only Dean Jones (128), Aaron Finch (126) and David Warner (115).

For the uninitiated, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the fastest overall to the 5000 ODI run-mark, achieving the feat in just 97 innings.

The champion batter looked set for his 13th ODI century and sixth against India on Wednesday, but was dismissed trapped in front to Mohammed Siraj. It was a welcome return to form for one of the modern greats heading into the World Cup next week.

Although Smith displayed a semblance of his best form in the WTC final and the following Ashes, he struggled in the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, scoring a mere 145 runs in four Tests.

Smith has now averaged a sensational 54.78 in ODIs against India, with five centuries and six half-centuries in 27 matches. He also boasts impressive numbers in ODI World Cups, with an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of almost 90. Smith also has an unbeaten streak of four consecutive 50+ scores in ODI World Cup knockouts, dating back to the quarter-final of the 2015 edition.

His sparkling knock had fans on Twitter buzzing, with the veteran batter finding form just at the right time ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia in a dominant position in the final ODI against India

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh took Australia to a strong position.

Despite going down in the opening two ODIs and losing the series, Australia still had plenty to play for in the final game at Rajkot. The five-time world champions, who have never suffered a series whitewash at the hands of India in ODIs, won the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh left no stone unturned as they smashed a breathtaking 78 off the first eight overs before the former was dismissed for 56 off 34 balls.

Expand Tweet

However, Smith joined Marsh and kept the momentum going with a rampaging 137-run partnership off 119 deliveries. Marsh's hammering brought back memories of earlier this year when he smashed the hosts for 194 runs in Australia's 2-1 series victory.

The big-hitting all-rounder fell four runs short of his second ODI century, falling for a brutal 96 off 84 deliveries.

With a score over 400 looking like a mere formality, Team India struck back to derail the Aussie innings. Despite the mini-collapse, the visitors are in a healthy position at 303/6 in 43 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 42 and skipper Pat Cummins joining him new at the crease.

The two teams will face off again in their World Cup openers at Chennai on October 8.