"His health should be our first priority" - Fans react as Shubman Gill is ruled out of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Team India's opening batter Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the side's first fixture of the 2023 World Cup against Australia, which gets underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8, from 2:00 PM IST.

Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue. During a press conference on Friday, head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the youngster was not ruled out and that the medical team was monitoring him.

However, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the 2023 World Cup in India, confirmed that Gill didn't travel with the Indian team to the stadium for their opening encounter. Following the confirmation, several fans took to social media to wish the player a speedy recovery.

Shubman Gill's absence will be a major setback for the Men in Blue, given that the batter has been in tremendous form in 2023. He is currently the leading run-getter in ODIs this year, chalking up 1230 runs from 20 outings at an average of 72.35.

Ishan Kishan is expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma in Shubman Gill's absence

Fortunately for Team India, they have backup openers in the form of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, who can replace Shubman Gill at the top of the order for the 2023 World Cup tie against Australia.

Kishan is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner, as the team management isn't expected to tinker with KL Rahul's position in the middle order. Furthermore, it would also give the side a left-right opening combination.

India hosted Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC event. The hosts pocketed the series by winning the first two encounters. The visitors did claim a 66-run consolation win in the third contest to salvage some pride.

India's World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami.