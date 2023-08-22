"Home bullies exposed" - Fans roast Pakistan as they get bundled out for 201 in 1st ODI vs Afghanistan

The Pakistani batters failed to put up a strong showing in the ongoing ODI series opener against Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, August 22.

Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the decision soon backfired as they lost two early wickets. The Men in Green were eventually bundled out for just 201 runs in 47.1 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq being the lone saving grace with a 61-run knock.

Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed also chipped in with useful contributions, scoring 39 and 39, respectively, to help their side register a respectable score. Following the innings, several fans took to social media to troll the team.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that Pakistan were bowled out by Afghanistan in any format.

Pakistani batters had no answers against Afghanistan spinners

Afghanistan spinners dominated the proceedings at Hambantota in the first ODI of the three-match. Babar Azam and Co. struggled to get going against the spin bowlers, losing eight wickets to them.

Mujeeb ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers in the innings, bagging three wickets. Senior bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi also did a fine job, finishing with two wickets each.

Notably, Afghanistan have never beaten Pakistan in an ODI to date. However, they have a chance of writing history by chasing down the 202-run target.

The Babar Azam-led side, on the other hand, will rely on their star-studded pace bowling unit to do the job as they look to avoid an embarrassing defeat on the road to the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The two sides will play the second ODI of the series in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24, while the third and final fixture will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 26.