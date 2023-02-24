"Hope he doesn't have a brain fade again" - Fans have mixed reactions to Australia naming Steve Smith as captain for IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith will lead the Test team in the absence of Pat Cummins in the third Test against India in Indore, beginning on March 1. Cummins had to head back to Australia after the end of the second Test due to family reasons.

But the Australian captain released a statement on Friday, explaining that he had decided to stay back in Australia to be there with his mother, who is sick.

Here's what the statement read:

"I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my team-mates. Thanks for your understanding."

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Steve Smith being named the captain. Some trolled him for the Sandpapergate episode, while others felt that this could make Australia more competitive and could make the last two Tests more exciting.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 Now that Smith is the captain for possibly 2 Tests, consider this BGT as a 2 match Test series for entertainment purpose. Now that Smith is the captain for possibly 2 Tests, consider this BGT as a 2 match Test series for entertainment purpose.

Tunish Karikalan @Royal_Tiger17 Steve smith is back Steve smith is back https://t.co/0y5Eymg8bc

Abhishek 🇮🇳 @Rohitian4Life Steve Smith will be the captain of Australia in 3rd test on 1st March .



It's time for Rohit vs Smith

The Greatest Opener V/S The Test Goat Steve Smith will be the captain of Australia in 3rd test on 1st March .It's time for Rohit vs Smith The Greatest Opener V/S The Test Goat https://t.co/IWLss1iV08

momina. @theobsessedbear Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason.



Steven Smith set to captain! Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason. Steven Smith set to captain! time for us to lead the team once again!🤜🏻🤛🏻 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… time for us to lead the team once again!🤜🏻🤛🏻 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… https://t.co/ZQOmAbOLnZ

Timothy Clifford @Tim_Clif Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason.



Steven Smith set to captain! Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason. Steven Smith set to captain! Need camera on ball all day, can't trust this cheater. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Need camera on ball all day, can't trust this cheater. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

mayur @mayurmadiwalar twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason.



Steven Smith set to captain! Pat Cummins ruled out of the 3rd Test due to family reason. Steven Smith set to captain! hope he doesn't have a brain fade again #INDvAUS hope he doesn't have a brain fade again #INDvAUS twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

♱ @anoopsssssx Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #ausvsind #india #australia Steve Smith is set to lead Australia in the 3rd Test against India as Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the match Steve Smith is set to lead Australia in the 3rd Test against India as Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the match 🔥🏏#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #ausvsind #india #australia https://t.co/Sgr7dVRW4Y Steve Smith should be reinstated as a captain permanently, now watch Australia winning the 3rd test ! twitter.com/sportskeeda/st… Steve Smith should be reinstated as a captain permanently, now watch Australia winning the 3rd test ! twitter.com/sportskeeda/st…

Rishabh Pant Stan @Siddharth_ICT Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Steve Smith will lead Australia in the 3rd Test vs India. Steve Smith will lead Australia in the 3rd Test vs India. After many times we will see el- classico between India and Australia in India. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… After many times we will see el- classico between India and Australia in India. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Will Australia compete better under Steve Smith?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has so far been one-way traffic as India have already retained the trophy with a 2-0 lead after two Tests. Many questions were raised about Australia's batting and Pat Cummins' captaincy, with the way they just capitulated with the bat in their second innings of both Nagpur and Delhi Tests.

With Smith as the stand-in skipper and the likes of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc likely to be fit for the third Test, there's a debate on whether the visitors might compete better than how they have so far.

It was Steve Smith's Australian side that beat India in Pune during the Test series in 2017 and drew in Ranchi. Only time will tell whether a change in captaincy will bring new luck for the visitors.

