"Hope it goes better than other RCBian debut" - Fans react to Devdutt Padikkal making Test debut for India in 5th England Test

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut for India in the final game of the five-match series against England at Dharamsala, starting March 7.

The 23-year-old received his maiden call-up to the Test squad to replace the injured KL Rahul before the third Test. In his most recent outing, Padikkal scored a breathtaking 151 for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

The southpaw has been in sensational form of late, with four centuries in the last six first-class games, including scores of 105 and 65 in the two games for India A against the England Lions.

Padikkal averaged a Bradmanesque 92.66 in the ongoing Ranji season, with three centuries, before the Test call-up. Despite batting predominantly at No.3 for his state, the youngster will replace Rajat Patidar at No.4 in his debut Test.

After his struggles in 2022 and 2023 due to an intestinal issue, Padikkal's comeback in the red-ball format has been incredible. He has played two T20Is for India against Sri Lanka in 2021.

While most fans on Twitter welcomed the news of Padikkal's Test debut, some were left wondering about the need for the change for just one game.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India make two changes for the series finale against England

Apart from Devdutt Padikkal, Team India also made another change for the Dharamsala Test, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the XI, replacing Akash Deep.

While Padikkal replacing Rajat Patidar was on the cards, given the latter's struggles in the previous three Tests with an average of 10.50, Akash Deep could consider himself a tad unfortunate. The Bengal pacer enjoyed a tremendous debut, picking up three early wickets in the first innings.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the changes at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well. We have done really well so far this series and an opportunity to finish on a high. There should be good bounce on this pitch than the games before in this series. Good pitch to bat on and I don't think it will deteriorate that much. Bumrah is back, Akash Deep misses out. Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut as Patidar got injured last evening," said Rohit.

After a shock defeat in the first Test, India bounced back with a hattrick of wins to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The final Test will be India's last assignment before the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 22.

