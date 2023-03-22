How to book Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 season pass for matches at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians (MI) fans will be hoping for a much better performance from their team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The most successful franchise in the history of the T20 league with five titles, MI had a disastrous season in 2022.

They finished last in the 10-team edition, winning only four and losing 10 of their 14 games. Rohit Sharma-led MI failed to make the playoffs in 2021 as well, ending fifth out of eight teams.

Mumbai Indians fans will be able to support their team once again as they gear up for IPL 2023. MI supporters can book a season pass to watch the team’s matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is the home ground of the franchise.

Fans can head to the bookmyshow.com website and click on the sports tab, where they will find an option to book tickets for individual games as well as get a season pass for Mumbai’s matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

The rates for the season pass start at ₹20,000. Fans can also use the code MI2023 to avail the season discount.

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2023 matches at Wankhede Stadium

MI will play their first IPL 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium on April 8 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their last game at the venue will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21.

Below is the schedule of Mumbai’s IPL 2023 matches at Wankhede Stadium:

April 8: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (7:30 PM IST)

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3:30 PM IST)

April 22: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (7:30 PM IST)

April 30: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (7:30 PM IST)

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (7:30 PM)

May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan

🗺️ CCI - Brabourne Stadium

10 AM



Paltan, you can buy tickets for MI home matches from CCI-Brabourne stadium box office. See you there



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 🎟 Box office ticket sale🗺️ CCI - Brabourne Stadium10 AMPaltan, you can buy tickets for MI home matches from CCI-Brabourne stadium box office. See you there 🎟 Box office ticket sale🗺️ CCI - Brabourne Stadium 🕙 10 AMPaltan, you can buy tickets for MI home matches from CCI-Brabourne stadium box office. See you there👋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 https://t.co/ipNzay4Yvh

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3:30 PM)

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

