How many matches has Virat Kohli been rested in ODIs since Rohit Sharma became captain?

Team India recently rested Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Bangladesh, which raised many eyeballs on social media.

It was the third game in which he was rested in the 50-over format this year. The right-handed batter was previously rested in the last two ODIs alongside Rohit in the West Indies.

With just two centuries required to equal legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI tons (49), the fans want Kohli to play as many games as possible in the build-up to the World Cup.

In 2022, the right-handed batter was rested for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma was also rested alongside Kohli in these 10 games (two matches abandoned due to rain against the Kiwis).

The Delhi-born, though, missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain (not rested) during the three-match series.

As a result, Kohli has been rested in only one game where Sharma has played and led India. He, however, has been rested in 11 ODIs (including series against WI, ZIM, SA, and NZ [two washouts]) since Rohit became full-time captain, 10 of them alongside the Indian skipper.

Kohli (26), though, has played more ODIs than Rohit (23) since the latter became 50-over ODI captain.

Rohit missed out on a three-match series in South Africa due to an injury, which was supposed to be his first assignment as full-time captain.

The opener also missed one game each against Bangladesh (due to injury) and Australia (to attend the wedding ceremony of his brother-in-law) in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Rohit has, so far, led India in 33 ODIs with 24 wins, eight losses and one no-result. He, however, has led India in only 23 ODIs since becoming full-time captain.

Will Virat Kohli be rested for the ODI series against Australia?

Virat Kohli, who is part of India’s World Cup squad, is unlikely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The 34-year-old looked impressive in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, which India won. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage. India won that game by 228 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly announce the ODI squad on Monday, September 18.

The Men in Blue will also play two warmup games against England (in Guwahati) and the Netherlands (in Thiruvananthapuram) on September 30 and November 3, respectively, ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Thus, the BCCI might consider resting Kohli in the Australia series or the warmup games prior to the mega tournament.

IND vs AUS schedule

1st ODI: PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (September 22) at 1.30 PM IST

2nd ODI: Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (September 24) at 1.30 PM IST

3rd ODI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27) at 1.30 PM IST