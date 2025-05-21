"How much money will they get?" - Aakash Chopra on the new signings for IPL 2025 playoffs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that rumors are being spread about the amounts the new signings for the IPL 2025 playoffs would be earning. He pointed out that players won't be paid their entire signing amounts, but only a proportion of the money based on the number of matches they play.

Many franchises have signed players for the IPL 2025 playoffs, especially due to the unavailability of England and South African cricketers. The Mumbai Indians (MI) recently picked Jonny Bairstow (₹5.25 crore), Richard Gleeson (₹1 crore) and Charith Asalanka (₹75 lakh) as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reflected on some recent developments in IPL 2025. As for the doubts about the money the newly signed replacement players would earn, he said (3:35):

"You might be wondering that since Mumbai have signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka for the playoffs, or else Mustafizur Rahman had come, or else RCB have signed Blessing Muzarabani in place of Lungi Ngidi, so how much money will they get?"

Citing Bairstow's example, Chopra highlighted that the new MI signing won't get paid ₹5.25 crore as that amount is for the entire season.

"Many people are spreading fake news on social media that Bairstow has become the most expensive player as he has been signed for ₹5.25 crore for three matches. So, who was saying that Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player? No sir, the truth is that they have been taken in that bracket for sure, but they will get money only on a pro-rata basis," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant is still the Indian Premier League's most expensive player. However, he acknowledged that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain hasn't performed as per expectations.

"Why is it a good thing?" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2025 clash vs SRH being moved to Lucknow

RCB's previous IPL 2025 home game was washed off without a ball bowled. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the decision to move the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 home game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow is a positive development.

"RCB's match against Hyderabad, which was supposed to be played in Bengaluru, has been shifted to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where their last match was already there. It means they will play two matches at the same ground. Why is it a good thing?" he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that RCB could have lost a crucial point had their match against SRH not yielded a result.

"Considering the ongoing rain issue in Bengaluru, because of which they got only one point in the last match, if the Hyderabad match had also gotten washed off, they would have gotten one point again. You might say it's okay, but the problem is that if the teams at No. 2 and No. 3 have the same points, whoever has more wins will be at No. 2, and net run rate won't be useful. So this was extremely crucial," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that RCB might eventually not benefit from the move, considering they can even lose to SRH. However, he added that the Rajat Patidar-led side's fate will at least be in their hands, highlighting that they need to finish in the top two after the league phase.

