"How someone can hate this guy?" - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's hilarious comments during Asia Cup press conference

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his sense of humor, especially in press conferences. He delivered a number of gems in another interaction with the media, this time during the announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 squad on Monday.

The captain was asked a number of questions by the media, especially about the batters not being able to chip in with part-time overs and also the experimentation that has been done with the middle order in ODIs.

While Rohit did seem a bit frustrated with the questions, he answered them in his own humorous way that tickled the bones of those in the press conference room. Here's what he said about the middle-order experimentation:

“I will make you understand! Flexibility is required, doesn’t mean send opener at No. 7. Or send Hardik Pandya as opener. In the last four-five years, Kohli has batted at No. 3. The new guys at No. 4, No. 5 players need to be flexible.

"Even in my career...we all have done that. That’s the flexibility I am talking about. Not making opener down, woh pagalpanti nahi karte! (Can't be that much mad!)"

Twitter was abuzz after Rohit's comments. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

We have to prepare for all teams: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the importance of the training camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup. He explained why it is crucial for them to prepare for all teams and not just Pakistan.

On this, he stated:

"There are 5 days camp in Bangalore. After a long time we have had the opportunity to get all the players in for some skill-based training. We can rectify our weakness. It’s just not Pakistan; Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup last time. Other good teams will challenge us. Not just one team, we have to prepare for all."

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)