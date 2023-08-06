"Mujhe Ahmedabad jaana hai" - Twitter tears through Shubman Gill after failure in 2nd India-West Indies T20I

Shubman Gill's underwhelming form on the West Indies tour eked out to the second match of the five-game T20I series, drawing criticism from fans and experts alike.

He was 1 (6) at one moment, struggling to get the swinging deliveries from Alzarri Joseph in the gaps in the second over. On the fourth ball, he pulled out his trademark short-am jab for a six over deep square leg.

The fifth ball was fuller and on the stumps and Gill, in the mood to keep going, tried to hit it over the leg side again. He flicked it but the ball moved slightly away from where he expected and took an outside edge to deep point.

Although he had a decent ODI series, he failed to convert starts whereas his Test form was unimpressive. In the first T20I too, he got out for 3 (9).

Some fans on Twitter trolled him for the knock while others expressed concern about his form less than two months before the World Cup, where he's likely to be the first-choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma.

Here are the top reactions:

Sir Donway 🐐 @divonconvey

So stop claiming Shubman gill his heir

Such a disrespect Kohli was never this bad in international cricketSo stop claiming Shubman gill his heirSuch a disrespect pic.twitter.com/tOYCiwbZe5

mon @4sacinom It makes me mad thinking Gill taking this permanent seat in all 3 formats so lightely, no youngster has had this chance in recent times except Pant. Also not a single good knock in this tour including WTC finals.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Shubhman Gill what a performer ‍ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/OJXSu6dZc8 6(11), 10(12) in Tests...7(16) in 1st ODI and now 3(9) in 1st T20 & 7(9) in 2nd T20.....what a memorable Test this Generational talent guy havingShubhman Gill what a performer

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



#WIvIND Well, a tour to forget so far for Gill. Not quite flowing and the big shot hasn't always come off for him. Let's see.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Perhaps we all rated gill too highly not a single good innings on a tough pitch so far in his career tbh

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Gill is being too ambitious tbh. He could have worked around and got runs too, these are not wickets to play on the rise.

Rajiv @Rajiv1841



Ishan Kishan is playing with strike rate around 100 since last 15 T20Is, please tell me when KL was this bad?



#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/C9VwQpOPeT Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are far worse openers than Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as long as Intent and strike rates are concerned.Ishan Kishan is playing with strike rate around 100 since last 15 T20Is, please tell me when KL was this bad?

Harshit @balchodbkl

Before world cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/L2hi3UJ5MH Poor performance by Subhamn GillBefore world cup 2023

Hiya 🌸 @takenbypratik pic.twitter.com/F1gdQgf1jq Shubman gill's downfall started here when he broke the heart of millions of rcb fans

Gill scored 6 runs in the first Test, and 10 and 29* in the second. In the ODIs, he scored 7 and 34 in the first two matches before collecting 85 (92) on a good batting surface in the third.

India depend on Hardik and Tilak after losing Gill, top-three early

Soon after Shubman Gill got out, Suryakumar Yadav fell to a direct hit from Kyle Mayers.

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan built a strong partnership, with the former doing most of the boundary hitting. But Kishan was cleaned up by Romario Shepherd for 27 (23). Sanju Samson then got stumped against Hosein.

Now, the team is relying on skipper Hardik Pandya and Varma to take them to a defendable score.

You can catch the live proceedings here.