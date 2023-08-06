"Mujhe Ahmedabad jaana hai" - Twitter tears through Shubman Gill after failure in 2nd India-West Indies T20I

Shubman Gill's underwhelming form on the West Indies tour eked out to the second match of the five-game T20I series, drawing criticism from fans and experts alike.
He was 1 (6) at one moment, struggling to get the swinging deliveries from Alzarri Joseph in the gaps in the second over. On the fourth ball, he pulled out his trademark short-am jab for a six over deep square leg.
The fifth ball was fuller and on the stumps and Gill, in the mood to keep going, tried to hit it over the leg side again. He flicked it but the ball moved slightly away from where he expected and took an outside edge to deep point.
Although he had a decent ODI series, he failed to convert starts whereas his Test form was unimpressive. In the first T20I too, he got out for 3 (9).
Some fans on Twitter trolled him for the knock while others expressed concern about his form less than two months before the World Cup, where he's likely to be the first-choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma.
Here are the top reactions:
Gill scored 6 runs in the first Test, and 10 and 29* in the second. In the ODIs, he scored 7 and 34 in the first two matches before collecting 85 (92) on a good batting surface in the third.
India depend on Hardik and Tilak after losing Gill, top-three early
Soon after Shubman Gill got out, Suryakumar Yadav fell to a direct hit from Kyle Mayers.
Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan built a strong partnership, with the former doing most of the boundary hitting. But Kishan was cleaned up by Romario Shepherd for 27 (23). Sanju Samson then got stumped against Hosein.
Now, the team is relying on skipper Hardik Pandya and Varma to take them to a defendable score.
