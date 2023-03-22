"Hum tailender ko tak out nahi kar pate"- Fans frustrated as Australia's tail wags against India in 3rd ODI

Despite getting bowled out and losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia managed to set India a competitive target of 270 in the third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. At 203/7, it looked like the visitors would struggle to reach even 230.

However, the likes of Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Starc added crucial runs down the order to ensure the visitors had a decent total on the board. With the pitch being on the slower side, the hosts will be a bit disappointed to have conceded 269 runs.

This has been an issue in ODIs of late with the Men in Blue as the lower middle-order opposition have often scored more runs than expected. Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see this being a regular occurrence and here are some of their reactions:

deathSTROKE @UpAndOverAndSix @CricCrazyJohns dude thy were in trouble and they got 270 on this spin paradise with in from starc with new ball, this is challenging target. @CricCrazyJohns dude thy were in trouble and they got 270 on this spin paradise with in from starc with new ball, this is challenging target.

Bharath @Bharath75327753 @CricCrazyJohns 20-30 runs given extra .not easy to chase in Chepauk. @CricCrazyJohns 20-30 runs given extra .not easy to chase in Chepauk.

unknown user @tamilan_jr @CricCrazyJohns Starc can hit sixes against Siraj, Siraj can’t even touch starc’s ball 🤡 @CricCrazyJohns Starc can hit sixes against Siraj, Siraj can’t even touch starc’s ball 🤡

The Black Hole @CricketVyrus 269 - The tail wagged to save Australia blushes. Very good score on a skidding and bouncing track. India are really up against it here with this brutal Aussy bowling. #INDvAUS 269 - The tail wagged to save Australia blushes. Very good score on a skidding and bouncing track. India are really up against it here with this brutal Aussy bowling. #INDvAUS

Ayush Gupta @ThatBareillyGuy

#INDvsAUS Getting hit by the tail batsmen of the opposition. That's regular Team India for you. Getting hit by the tail batsmen of the opposition. That's regular Team India for you.#INDvsAUS

Eden Kasukar @CaptainEden25 India gave 15-20 extra runs here, tail added 63 runs. Definitely an above par score, hopefully night conditions will work in our favour. #INDvAUS India gave 15-20 extra runs here, tail added 63 runs. Definitely an above par score, hopefully night conditions will work in our favour. #INDvAUS

Kajal Thakur @VK18Fanclub18

Yeh total chase nahi hone wala .



Har baar hum tailender ko tak out nahi kar pate @mufaddal_vohra Likh ke Lelo.Yeh total chase nahi hone walaHar baar hum tailender ko tak out nahi kar pate @mufaddal_vohra Likh ke Lelo.Yeh total chase nahi hone wala😭😭.Har baar hum tailender ko tak out nahi kar pate😭😭

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 The last 3 Oz wickets have added 66 runs. Invaluable contributions, once again exposing India’s death overs frailties. But also perhaps sign of the ball coming on nicely as the game has progressed. #INDvsAUS The last 3 Oz wickets have added 66 runs. Invaluable contributions, once again exposing India’s death overs frailties. But also perhaps sign of the ball coming on nicely as the game has progressed. #INDvsAUS

depressed ict & mi fan @sejal_mokal All out karo re jaldi.. humare tailenders 2 balls bhi nai khel sakte All out karo re jaldi.. humare tailenders 2 balls bhi nai khel sakte

Udit @udit_buch Kyo Diya Axar ko over 🤬 Kyo Diya Axar ko over 🤬

Indian bowlers struggled to close down the Australian innings

After a flying start from the Australian openers that saw them add 68 runs for the first wicket, India's Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bowled great spells in the middle overs to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

From 138/5, however, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey added crucial 58 runs for the sixth wicket and ensured there was no collapse. Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar then also showed their all-round ability with some lusty blows towards the backend of the innings.

The bowlers tried all kinds of variations, hitting hard lengths as well as bowling short balls, but the Australian tail wagged and captain Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan and New Zealand's Michel Bracewell have given the Men in Blue such headaches already. Although they are no mugs with the bat, India are finding it hard to consistently close down the innings after doing all the hard work of picking up early wickets.

This is where they need to focus on with the World Cup looming later this year.

Poll : 0 votes