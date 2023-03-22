"Hum tailender ko tak out nahi kar pate"- Fans frustrated as Australia's tail wags against India in 3rd ODI

Despite getting bowled out and losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia managed to set India a competitive target of 270 in the third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. At 203/7, it looked like the visitors would struggle to reach even 230.
However, the likes of Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Starc added crucial runs down the order to ensure the visitors had a decent total on the board. With the pitch being on the slower side, the hosts will be a bit disappointed to have conceded 269 runs.
This has been an issue in ODIs of late with the Men in Blue as the lower middle-order opposition have often scored more runs than expected. Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see this being a regular occurrence and here are some of their reactions:
Indian bowlers struggled to close down the Australian innings
After a flying start from the Australian openers that saw them add 68 runs for the first wicket, India's Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bowled great spells in the middle overs to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.
From 138/5, however, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey added crucial 58 runs for the sixth wicket and ensured there was no collapse. Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar then also showed their all-round ability with some lusty blows towards the backend of the innings.
The bowlers tried all kinds of variations, hitting hard lengths as well as bowling short balls, but the Australian tail wagged and captain Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan and New Zealand's Michel Bracewell have given the Men in Blue such headaches already. Although they are no mugs with the bat, India are finding it hard to consistently close down the innings after doing all the hard work of picking up early wickets.
This is where they need to focus on with the World Cup looming later this year.
