"Hyderabad mai biryani hi nhi , runs bhi khaa rha hai" - Pakistan get brutally trolled after Sri Lanka post 344/9 in 2023 World Cup clash 

Pakistan's bowling attack failed to get going against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. The Men in Green were off to a wonderful start, with Hasan Ali dismissing opener Kusal Perera for a duck. However, it was all downhill for Babar Azam and company from there.

The Pakistani bowlers looked clueless against Kusal Mendis' onslaught. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed the fastest century for Sri Lanka in World Cup history, crossing the 100-run mark in just 65 balls. Mendis scored 122 runs in 77 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and six maximums.

Sadeera Samarawickrama also hit a brilliant century in the contest, mustering 108 runs off 89 balls.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets while conceding 71 runs from his 10 overs. Sri Lanka finished at 344/9 after 50 overs.

Following the Sri Lankan innings, several fans took to social media to troll Pakistan for their underwhelming performance.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan did manage to turn things around towards the back end of the innings. Haris Rauf bowled a spectacular final over picking up two wickets and giving away just one run.

Pakistan will have to script history to continue their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka in World Cups

Pakistan have a flawless record against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The Men in Green have a 7-0 winning streak to their name over the Lankan Lions.

However, Sri Lanka have a significant chance of securing their maiden win over Pakistan at the showpiece event. If Pakistan end up winning the ongoing encounter, it will be the highest-ever run chase in the history of the ICC event.

The onus will be on their batters to take their team home. Pakistan's highest successful chase in the competition is 263, which came during the 1992 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.