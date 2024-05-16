Hyderabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs GT match in IPL 2024?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 16. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the contest.

Last year's finalists GT have already been knocked out of the tournament. The departure of skipper Hardik Pandya and the absence of senior pacer Mohammed Shami due to injury have impacted their campaign big time. The Titans currently find themselves eighth in the standings with only five wins from 13 games.

SRH, on the other hand, are one step away from confirming their place in the playoffs. They are fourth in the table with 14 points from 12 matches, and a win tonight will book their playoff berth.

Hyderabad fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to support the Men in Orange. However, much to their dismay, Friday's weather forecast for Hyderabad predicts thunderstorms between 9.00 pm IST and 10.00 pm IST. It will also be cloudy throughout the game. Thus, a delayed encounter is expected on Friday and DLS method is expected to play a part.

Moreover, the temperature will hover around the 30-degrees Celsius mark. But, due to high humidity level, the actual feeling will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

"It was a little bit challenging the first time we played against Gujarat on their wicket" - SRH assistant coach on defeat to GT earlier in IPL 2024

The SunRisers succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat when they met the Gujarat Titans earlier this season. They could only score 162/8 in 20 overs and failed to defend the total.

Reflecting on the loss, SRH's assistant coach Simon Helmot said:

"It was a little bit challenging the first time we played against Gujarat on their wicket. Again, it's just to remind ourselves not every wicket is going to be 200-plus. We need to assess in real time how it's going and communicate with each other, and remember that we're working in a partnership. That has been the learning we got after that game. We've been 11 games on since then (nine), we just need to make sure to maintain our strategy and execute as best we can."

