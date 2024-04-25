Hyderabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2024?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 41st match of IPL 2024 on Thursday, April 25.

The two teams have had contrasting journeys so far this season. While SRH are placed third with five wins from seven matches, RCB languish at the bottom of the standings with only one victory from eight games.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Hyderabad recorded the highest total in IPL history. Batting first, SRH posted 287/3 in their 20 overs. In reply, RCB gave a good account for themselves and got to 262/7 but fell 25 runs short.

Another cracking contest awaits fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and they will likely fill the stadium in huge numbers. Although the city witnessed rain last week, there is no chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday. There will be intermittent clouds in the skies at the start of the game, but it will clear out as the match progresses.

The temperature also will be on the higher side, ranging between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be in the 30s.

"Once the openers do it, it's pretty contagious" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori on aggressive batting attitude

The SunRisers have the most aggressive batting units this season, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma going strong at the top.

When asked about their approach, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori credited the openers for setting the tone early in the innings. Addressing reporters on the eve of the game, Vettori said:

"I think the quality of Travis and Abhishek at the top and their fearless attitude. And I think once the openers do it, it's pretty contagious. So those two in particular have been fantastic and then we've had some players have been really complementary to that style."

Could SRH post another 250+ total against RCB? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback