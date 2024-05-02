Hyderabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs RR match in IPL 2024?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 2.

SRH have blown hot and cold tjis season. They have won five games and lost four out of their nine matches. The SunRisers are currently fifth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.075.

Hyderabad lost their last game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and will look to bounce back against the Rajasthan Royals to move up in the points table.

RR, meanwhile, currently sit pretty well at the top of the points table. They are almost through to the playoffs with 16 points, including eight wins from nine matches. Sanju Samson and company's only defeat this season came against the Gujarat Titans.

With IPL 2024 approaching its business end, both teams will hope to return home with two points. The passionate fans from Hyderabad will fill the stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite team.

To their delight, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast for Thursday in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Moreover, there will be clear skies, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be high, ranging around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity level, on the other hand, will be low.

"They've worked really hard" - RR coach Kumar Sangakkara praises players who made it to T20 World Cup

As many as six players from the RR squad, who belong to different nations, will travel to the West Indies and the USA for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, starting June 1.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara lauded players for working hard to get picked for the T20 World Cup.

"We're very proud of the players who've made it," Sangakkara told reporters. "They've worked really hard. It's been tough for all the players who were there and thereabouts and until the final announcement was made, I can understand how their minds would have been but I think a lot of credit should also be given to those players."

"They tried their best to shut out all of that and try and play the IPL and that's worked for them and also the way they've played and the way they've adapted has worked for them so I think it's a great lesson for all of us that when you settle down into something and you commit to it, the results are more often than not positive," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback