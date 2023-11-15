"I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record"- Sachin Tendulkar reacts as Virat Kohli shatters his world record in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar was ecstatic to see Virat Kohli going past him on the list of batters with the most ODI hundreds in cricket history. Kohli registered his 50th ODI hundred during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Tendulkar was present at the stadium, and like the T20 World Cup 2016 match against Pakistan, Kohli bowed down to him after completing his celebration. Kohli departed to the dressing room after scoring 117 runs off 113 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes.

Shortly after Virat Kohli's dismissal, Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartwarming message on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote:

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player."

"I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," he concluded.

Virat Kohli broke another major record of Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai today

Virat Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs by a batter in a single edition of the ODI World Cup today. Back in 2003, Tendulkar scored 673 runs to help India finish runner-up in the mega event. Twenty years later, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record.

The star Indian batter now has 711 runs to his name in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 101.57.

His century has placed India in a comfortable position in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. It seems likely that Kohli will get one more game in the tournament. Fans will hope that he scores another hundred and crosses the 800-run mark.