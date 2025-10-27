“I deserve a lot better” - Dropped Team India star’s brutal dig at Ajit Agarkar amid Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Veteran batter Karun Nair stated that he deserved a long rope with the Indian team after being dropped from the side ahead of the home Test series against the West Indies. The Karnataka player had made an inspiring comeback to the national squad after an eight-year absence during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, on the back of his stellar returns in domestic cricket.

Karun Nair began the tour of England with a duck, followed by a series of starts, which he failed to convert while being shuffled in the middle order. The right-handed batter had recorded a crucial and fighting fifty in the first innings of the final Test at The Oval, to take his series tally to 205 runs at an average of 25.63.

However, the late charge after being dropped for the fourth Test came a touch too late as the selectors looked in a different direction. The veteran was subsequently dropped from the squad as Devdutt Padikkal earned a recall to the squad for the West Indies home series.

Following the snub, Karun Nair has been back among the runs, firstly in the KSCA's K Thimmappiah Trophy, and now in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign. In his first outing for Karnataka since his Vidarbha stint in between, he scored a sublime 73 in the first innings of the drawn clash against Saurashtra. He continued his form with an unbeaten 174 against Goa.

“There are certain goals that I’ve set for myself, which I wouldn’t want to talk about. But other than that, the primary goal would be to win games for the team. It’s quite disappointing (being dropped), but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years (of domestic cricket) I’ve had. People might have their own opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve a lot better," Karun Nair said after his innings (via Times of India).

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended the decision to snub Karun Nair as he believed the performances in England were not up to the mark, and the team cannot afford to give long rope to all players amid such intense competition.

“Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches. We had expected more from Karun in England," Agarkar had said during the India squad announcement press conference.

Karun Nair was also not included in the Rest of India squad for the 2025 Irani Trophy, and his name was also missing in the India 'A' squad for the upcoming unofficial Tests against South Africa 'A'.

"I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series" - Karun Nair on his desire to play for India

Several senior players have recently voiced their concern regarding the lack of communication from the team management regarding their apparent exits from the side. While Karun Nair did not specifically mention such an issue, he only remarked that he had good conversations with select players about the selectors' decision to drop him.

“Few individuals in the team have had good conversations with me about how they feel and that’s about it," Karun Nair spoke of his exit from the team.

“All I can do is keep scoring runs, that’s my job. There’s nothing much for me to say. I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That’s all I can tell myself, and not let that get into my head. All I want to do is to play for the country. That’s the only target. If you’re not able to do that, the next thing would be to try and win games for the side I'm playing for,” he added.

Karun Nair's replacement in the team, Devdutt Padikkal, also did not avail a chance during the home Test series as India went with an unorthodox combination. The Shubman Gill-led side included a pace bowling all-rounder in the playing XI, which is almost unheard of in subcontinent conditions.

