I was disheartened when Delhi Capitals released me: Tushar Deshpande

Former Delhi Capitals speedster Tushar Deshpande confessed that he was a bit disheartened when the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2021 season. But the pacer believes that one bad game doesn't make him a bad bowler.

Tushar Deshpande played five games for the Delhi Capitals and had picked up three wickets. The Capitals tried Harshal Patel and Ishant Sharma as other Indian pace options. But Deshpande was the most impressive of the three in the limited chances that he got.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Behind The Stumps with Anuj', Tushar Deshpande spoke about his experience playing for the Delhi Capitals.

"Yes I was disheartened because I hadn't done poorly to be released by the franchise. Even if you have had one bad game that doesn't make you a bad bowler to be released. I have done well and I will do well in the domestic circuit. So I was disheartened but I picked myself up really well. The manager gave me a call that I was released from the team. But I was happy with whatever chances I got and am grateful for the opportunities Delhi Capitals gave me," Tushar Deshpande stated.

It will be an honour to play for the Mumbai Indians: Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande will be a part of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction and, having already played in the IPL, will have an edge ahead of other inexperienced uncapped players.

The fast bowler plays for Mumbai in domestic circuit and has been one of their premier bowlers. He said that playing for the IPL giants and five-time champions Mumbai Indians would be an honor for him. Playing for his home franchise will also be something that he will cherish.

"It will be great if I play for the Mumbai Indians. Because playing for the home franchise and the history and the legacy that they have in the IPL after winning five trophies, it will be great to play with champion players. Rohit Bhai, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, anyone who has a champion mindset. So it will be an honour to play for the Mumbai Indians," Tushar Deshpande concluded.

