"I feel the century comeback can be a possibility on his home ground in Delhi"- Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar extended his support to Virat Kohli amid his lean run of form in Test cricket. The legendary batter was optimistic that Kohli would return to form in the second Test in his hometown of Delhi by hitting a century.

Kohli has struggled with poor form in red-ball cricket over the past few years. In the last 21 Test matches, he has scored only 929 runs at an average of 25.80, including six half-centuries.

His career average in the red-ball format also dipped below 50. Even in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Test in Nagpur, Kohli got out cheaply for 12. Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar backed under-fire Virat Kohli to come good in the upcoming Tests, saying:

"See there is just one innings and there are three more Test matches left. A player of his stature is expected to score in every match. But this was just one innings and I feel the century comeback can be a possibility on his home ground in Delhi."

Kohli has always been known for his positive batting style and his ability to perform well in tough situations. However, lately, he has been unable to convert his starts into big innings.

"It was a captain's innings where he recognized he had to show the way"- Sunil Gavaskar hails Rohit Sharma's batting performance in 1st test vs Australia

Reviewing the first Test after India's resounding innings victory against Australia in Nagpur, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma for leading his side from the front with a stellar century.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Rohit adapted well to the conditions and showed great discipline to counter challenging conditions.

"It was a captain's innings where he recognized he had to show the way and he showed the way," he said. "Because it wasn't easy to bat on. He likes the pitch where the ball comes on the bat quite nicely.

"And this pitch although there was not the kind of turn that people were talking about, it was a pitch where the ball didn't quite come on to the bat. So for him to show the kind of enormous patience that he did. To be able to show the application that he did. He led from the front."

The second Test between India and Australia will commence on Friday, February 17, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

