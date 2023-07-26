"I feel sorry for hospital room bookings" - Twitter reacts to reports of India vs Pakistan World Cup match being rescheduled

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match could reportedly be rescheduled due to a clash with the first day of Navratri. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is currently scheduled to host this much-awaited match on October 15.

As soon as the BCCI announced the date and venue for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, fans from different parts of the world started to make arrangements for their flight tickets and hotel bookings. Several reports surfaced online claiming that the flight tickets to Ahmedabad and hotel room rates in the city have shot up to sky high rates because of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

With almost every hotel room being full, fans even reserved hospital beds for the night stay in Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan match. However, it seems like they will have to change their plans.

The Indian Express reported today that the security agencies have suggested a rescheduling of the India vs Pakistan match. October 15 is the first day of Navratri, which is a big festival in Gujarat.

"We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon," a BCCI official told the newspaper. "We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri."

Fans on Twitter have mixed reactions to reports of rescheduling of India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Cricket fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to this news report. While some fans agreed that the match should not be held on the first day of Navratri, others expressed their concerns for the fans who have already made their bookings for October 14 and 15.

A few fans even suggested moving the match to another city. Here are some of the top reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri's first day. (Indian Express). India Vs Pakistan World Cup match likely to be rescheduled.Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri's first day. (Indian Express). pic.twitter.com/OamaLkou5X

Akash Jain @Akashjainiima twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… I feel sorry for the hospital room bookings

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Meeting… Take all your sweet time to release #CWC23 fixtures. After thousands of fans booked their hotels, not to mention tickets are yet to go on sale, you are now contemplating preponing the game due to Navratri? The festive calendar was not hidden. Fans deserve better.Meeting… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Kaushik @ubercool9 Imagining the tough situation of the cricket fans who have booked flights, hotels etc. at non-refundable inflated rates. Due to this date change of the match, they will heavy losses. #CWC2023 #indvspak @BCCI @cricketworldcup twitter.com/ANI/status/168…

Rajesh Verma @rajeshverma7 But the airlines and hotels already earned a lot..the only ones loosing money now will be the fans :( twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Jitesh @Chaotic_mind99 @mufaddal_vohra Now people who have booked expensive flights will definitely need a hospital bed

Nehal Kumar @NehalKu29406484 @mufaddal_vohra Wo Sunday wale match ko Saturday shift kar skte hai Without Changing the Venues...Qki Newzealand,Bangladesh,Aghanistan,England ke Matches 9,10 K baad Direct 15 ko honge to next 18 oct wale match tak k liye unn teams ko Thik rest V Mil jayega

Pavan Sai @PavanSa78017726 @mufaddal_vohra Re-Schedule it on Oct 23 again

Karthik 😎 @kargonewild @CricCrazyJohns Isn't it fun to watch india pak match on navaratri night! Why do they wanna reschedule??

Tas 🇮🇳 @TasneemKhatai1

How cute we Gujaratis are For uss Gujaratis Navratri Is More Important Than India Vs Pakistan 🤌🏻How cute we Gujaratis are twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…