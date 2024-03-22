"I'm surprised with the improvements Rishabh Pant has made" - Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals (DC) director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has stated that he has been surprised with the improvements wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made ever since making a comeback after the harrowing car accident in December 2022.

Pant, who missed the previous edition of the IPL, will be seen in action during the upcoming season, much to the delight of the fans and the entire cricketing fraternity. The 26-year-old will be leading the Delhi Capitals once again after being named as the franchise's skipper.

Speaking about Rishabh Pant's determination to get back on the field and start doing what he loves doing the most, Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"I'm surprised with the improvements he has made. Hopefully, it's a good season for him because he has gone through a lot emotionally. It's never easy when you go through that sort of injury. It will be great to see him back not just for the Delhi Capitals, but for the Delhi Ranji team and for India as well because he is a special talent, a special player."

"I'm looking forward to watching Rishabh Pant during the tournament" - Sourav Ganguly

Pant was last seen in action during India's second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, in December 2022. The southpaw registered scores of 93 and 9 across both innings of the Test, which India won by three wickets to seal the series with a 2-0 margin.

Heaping praise on Pant, Ganguly admitted that he is looking forward to watching the keeper-batter in action in the 2024 IPL.

"He is not the conservative type of batter, so you expect that character in his captaincy. Nobody comes as a ready-made captain. You learn as you go and I think captaincy is by instinct. I'm looking forward to watching him during the tournament," the former Indian skipper added.

Delhi Capitals will begin their 2024 IPL campaign with an away fixture against Punjab Kings at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 22.